Jeremiah's Frat In 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Just Got Revealed In the Amazon Series' Premiere

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiere confirmed the hidden name of Jeremiah Fisher's (Gavin Casalegno) fraternity. The final season of the Amazon Prime Video series began with a three-year time jump, showing Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) in her junior year at Finch College while Jeremiah was on the verge of graduating. Aside from their blossoming romance, Season 3 also revealed that Jeremiah is part of a fraternity, similar to his journey in Jenny Han's third novel, We'll Always Have Summer.

Jeremiah's time with the fraternity was a significant part of his story with Belly, as his involvement included attending fraternity parties alongside other sororities within the university. Being part of a fraternity contributed to Jeremiah's cheating scandal involving a sorority member, Lacie Barone, which ultimately led to his breakup with Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty Book 3 and in the series.

What Frat Is Jeremiah Fisher In 'Summer I Turned Pretty'

Amazon Prime Video

While We'll Always Have Summer didn't give Jeremiah's fraternity a name, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 1 subtly confirms that he is part of Beta Sigma Nu (a purely fictional fraternity).

At the 29:30 mark of Episode 1, before the Finals Freakout festivities began, the name can be seen on the registration board for the event. Jeremiah's shirt also has initials saying "BΣN," which means Beta Sigma Nu when the initials are translated from Greek.

Amazon Prime Video

The fraternity served as Jeremiah's backdrop in terms of showcasing his growth and his flaws since being part of it made him lose sight of what's important to him: Belly.

Beta Sigma Nu isn't the only notable fraternity within Finch College, as Episode 1 included references to other social organizations.

Another fictional fraternity featured in the series is Omega Omega Alpha. The real-life Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, served as the stand-in for Omega Omega Alpha after being digitally altered to bring new life to the fraternity house in the series.

Amazon Prime Video

A real-life fraternity was also used as one of the fraternities at Finch College after the 16:09 mark of Season 3, Episode 1 revealed Kappa Sigma Alpha Mu. It was originally founded at the University of North Carolina in 1893. The core values instilled in its members are fellowship, leadership, and service.

Amazon Prime Video

Meanwhile, Taylor Jewel (Belly's best friend, who was hooking up with Steven) is part of a sorority called Tri Phi. In the book, the name of Taylor's sorority is Zeta Phi (Jeremiah's fraternity's sister sorority that was first mentioned in Chapter 3).

Tri Phi is a real-life sorority at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, founded in 1938.

Amazon Prime Video

Kappa Gamma Nu, another sorority, was also briefly featured. This is based on the real-life Gamma Nu chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Amazon Prime Video

The final sorority featured in the series is Omega Alpha. While no real-life Omega Alpha exists, the closest that can be associated is Alpha Omega, a professional Jewish dental fraternity in Baltimore, Maryland, founded in 1907.

Amazon Prime Video

