Summer I Turned Pretty: Davis' Relationship With Taylor In the Books Isn't What He Wanted - And Season 3 Offers a Similar Situation

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 gave Taylor Jewel (Rain Spencer) a new boyfriend named Davis, but it seemed that not everything was smooth sailing for the pair in both the series and the books. While the Amazon Prime Video series primarily focused on the love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, a prominent side story revolved around Taylor (Belly's best friend) and Steven (Belly's eldest brother).

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 finally brought Taylor and Steven together, but Season 3's premiere confirmed that they broke up. Taylor already had a new boyfriend named Davis (Harrison Cone), and the pair appeared to be happy together, until a bombshell revelation involving Steven got in the way.

Created by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty explores Belly's choice to be with Jeremiah instead of Conrad while she navigates the ups and downs of their relationship alongside an unexpected revelation about Jere's past. The romance drama series stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and Jackie Chung. Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on July 16, 2025.

Who Is Davis In Summer I Turned Pretty? Book Vs. Season 3 Comparisons

Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 introduced a plethora of new characters, and one of them is Davis. Davis is a senior student at Finch College and a fraternity member alongside Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). He is in a relationship with Taylor, and she described him as someone who "can't stand being away from [her]."

At one point in Season 3, Episode 1, during the Finals Freakout event between the fraternities and sororities of Finch College, Davis told Belly and Jeremiah that he feels like a winner whenever Taylor is by his side. Despite Davis' limited screentime, it is clear that he genuinely loves Taylor.

However, Season 3 revealed that Steven and Taylor have been discreetly hooking up even though both of them are in a relationship. Taylor described their current predicament as "no drama, no strings, [and] it's the only way this works."

While these random hookups happen frequently, it's clear that Steven and Taylor belonged to each other in The Summer I Turned Pretty, but it is still isn't fair to Davis and Steven's girlfriend, Mia.

Davis didn't appear in We'll Always Have Summer (the book Season 3 is based on), but he did have a minor role in It's Not Summer Without You (Book 2), where the opening chapters revealed that he is also Taylor's boyfriend from high school.

Similar to the series' portrayal of Davis, he is also madly in love with Taylor in the books. The only difference between the book and the series (regarding Davis) is the fact that Steven is not in the picture because he and Taylor never really get together in the novels.

It's Not Summer Without You provided a little more backstory about Davis, with Belly describing his relationship with Taylor as not perfect because "they broke up at least once a month."

"His name was actually Ben Davis, but everyone called him Davis. Davis was really cute, he had dimples and green eyes like sea glass. And he was short, which at first Taylor said was a dealbreaker but now claimed not to mind so much. I hated riding to school with them because they held hands the entire time while I sat in the back like a kid. They broke up at least once a month, and they’d only been dating since April. During one breakup, he’d called her, crying, trying to get back together, and Taylor had put him on speaker. I’d felt guilty for listening, but at the same time envious and sort of awestruck that he cared that much, enough to cry."

Still, the book version of Davis really loved Taylor because he cared so much for their relationship that he was the one who always wanted to fix everything.

Will Davis Play a Bigger Role in Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Episode 2 had many storylines to juggle, such as the ramifications of Jeremiah and Belly's breakup and Steven's realization that he wants to be with Taylor no matter what, so he decided to end things with Mia.

While Davis did not appear in the second episode, Season 3 is expected to explore Taylor and Steven's cheating fiasco and how it affects Davis.

In Episode 2, Steven was involved in an accident after an argument with Taylor because he chose to confess his true feelings for her. Taylor chose to be brutally honest about wanting to end their frequent hookups, which led to Steven's car crash.

This accident sparked something inside Taylor because she realized that she wanted to be Steven. At the end of the episode, Taylor broke up with Davis to be with Steven.

The pair didn't end up together because Steven doesn't want to chase Taylor after her honest realization about their situation.

The final season of the Prime Video series could give Davis more screen time by trying to win Taylor back. He could also confront Steven about sleeping with his then-girlfriend while they were together.

