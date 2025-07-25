'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3: How Tall the Characters Are In Final Episodes - Including Taylor, Steven & Belly

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 provided a preview of each character's height in the final episodes. The Amazon Prime Video series brings back all of the core characters from the first two seasons, namely Isabela "Belly" Conklin, Conrad Fisher, Jeremiah Fisher, Steven Conklin, and Taylor Jewel.

As the drama between them deepens in Season 3, fans are wondering about the height of each character in the coming-of-age series. While the books don't explicitly state the height of each character, casting the appropriate actor for the role is important to maintaining the authenticity of the source material.

Created by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 continues Belly's journey as she becomes conflicted in choosing between her boyfriend, Jeremiah, and her first love, Conrad. The series stars Lola Tung, Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno.

How Tall Are the Cast & Characters of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Belly

Lola Tung brings Isabela "Belly" Conklin to life in the three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty. She stands at 5′ 5¾″, which is a bit ideal for the height of a 15-year-old girl during the first book.

By the time the third book began, Belly was a freshman in college at 18 years old, and her height remained the same. While she started off as awkward and tomboyish in nature, Belly began turning heads when she was 16, and her height helped her achieve that.

At 5′ 5¾,″ she slightly towers over her best friend, Taylor, but she is still smaller than the Fisher boys (Jeremiah and Conrad). Her brother, Steven, is also taller than Belly (read more if Belly goes to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3).

Taylor

Rain Spencer is part of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast as Taylor, Belly's best friend and Steven's on-again, off-again casual fling. She steps into the role of Taylor at 5'5", which is slightly smaller than Lola Tung's.

In We'll Always Have Summer (the third book in The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy), the novel didn't specify her height, but it is more than likely that Taylor's height is smaller than that of Belly's and is close to actress Rain Spencer's real-life height.

Taylor's 5'5" stature is apparent whenever she stands opposite Steven, showcasing how petite she is when they are together. If Steven and Taylor do end up together in Season 3, they appear to be the perfect match due to their height difference (although she is the shortest cast member among the core characters).

Steven

Sean Kaufman is one of the tallest cast members of The Summer I Turned Pretty at 6'2". He portrays Steven Conklin in the series. In the books, Steven is described as a high achiever, athletic, and protective big brother of Belly.

The fact that Steven is much taller than Belly in the series is essential to emphasize that he is the older one in the sibling hierarchy. He is slightly taller than Conrad in the books, even though Conrad has a more imposing build due to his background in football.

Steven, being the tallest among the other cast members, also signified his growth and much faster progression in academics and his career than the other characters because he already has a successful professional trajectory after landing a job at Adam Fisher's firm, Breaker. On the personal side, though, Steven's breakup with Mia in order to be with Taylor did not end well for him, and there are a lot of things that he needs to figure out first before finding happiness.

Conrad

As the second-tallest in the group of actors, Christopher Briney brings his charm and wit to the character of Conrad (who lost his job in Season 3) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. With an established background in football and the eldest of the Fisher brothers, Briney's height at 6'1" fits Conrad's physical stature in the books.

In the first book, Conrad was 18 years old, and Belly confirmed that "he was taller than last summer," implying that he was taller than her and Jeremiah. Belly even described him as "this big, tall football guy."

Standing next to him, Belly admitted that she "felt like Thumbelina, little and precious," clearly indicating that he has an imposing yet charming presence whenever they are together.

Jeremiah

Similar to Sean Kaufman, Gavin Casalegno (who portrays Jeremiah) also stands at 6'2", meaning he is slightly taller than Christopher Briney. This also means that Casalegno and Kaufman are the tallest cast members of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

While the series didn't explicitly show the height difference between the two brothers, some scenes made it clear that Jeremiah is taller than Conrad (such as whenever they hug or they confront each other over Belly).

Despite being the youngest among the Fisher brothers, Jeremiah has a muscular build that justifies his 6'2" stature.

