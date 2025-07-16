'Summer I Turned Pretty' Reveals If Belly Goes to Paris In Season 3 Set Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 set video revealed if Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) goes to Paris in the Prime Video series' final season. The romance drama series continues the love triangle between Belly and the two Fisher brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). At the end of Season 2, Belly finally chose to be Jeremiah, but it was teased that she still has a lingering romantic feeling with Conrad.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 jumped forward three years from the Season 2 finale, meaning that Belly is in her senior year in college, Jeremiah is about to graduate, and Conrad is at Stanford University, making headway in his medical career. While the trio is making strides in their respective lives, it was Belly who received a major news in Season 3, Episode 1.

Does Belly Go to Paris In Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 1 revealed important news about Belly's academic future after she was removed from the waitlist for the study-abroad program in Paris. This means that she will spend her fall semester in the beautiful city of France. However, she was contemplating accepting it because it meant that she and Jeremiah would be apart for months.

Things took a turn when she found out that Jeremiah would need to repeat a semester in order to graduate because he is required to take some extra core classes after she switched his major. Despite that, Jeremiah convinced her to go because "Paris is her dream," and he wanted her to achieve it.

While a still-conflicted Belly had not decided yet whether to accept the incredible opportunity in Paris, she unexpectedly found out that Jeremiah had cheated on her with Lacie during his spring break trip in Cabo. Reeling from the betrayal, Belly broke up with Jeremiah, and she appeared to have made a serious decision to accept the program in Paris.

Episode 2 saw Jeremiah trying to convince Belly to get back together, but another unexpected twist happened when Steven (Belly's brother) was caught in a car accident after he argued with Taylor (Belly's best friend). Realizing that life is short and living up to the mantra of living life to the fullest, Belly decided to forgive Jeremiah, and they seemed to be back together at the end of the episode. Not only that, but Jeremiah also proposed to her, and Belly said yes, seemingly putting her Paris plans on hold.

However, it looked like Belly's plan to go to Paris would continue after all, after a set video (via Teen Vogue) showed an in-character Lola Tung filming scenes in the city alongside Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah. The pair is seen hugging (and potentially reuniting) after being apart for weeks or months.

It remains to be seen when this scene takes place in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's timeline, considering that the show jumps back and forth between the past and present day due to the time jump. Still, given that it is set in Paris, there is a good chance that this will happen in the later episodes (potentially in Episode 5 or 6).

The fact that Belly is in Paris could hint that her wedding plans with Jeremiah will be held off for the meantime.

Did Belly Go to Paris in the Books? Here's What Happened

Amazon Prime Video

In We'll Always Have Summer (Book 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy by Jenny Han), Belly went to Spain instead of Paris for the study-abroad program to self-reflect and move away from the drama between Jeremiah and Conrad.

She moved to Spain after her wedding with Jeremiah fell apart because he realized that Belly and Conrad are the right ones for each other.

During her junior year abroad in Spain, Conrad started delivering handwritten letters to Belly to rekindle their romance.

He talked about the fact that he still loved her after all these years. While Belly didn't write him back initially, she eventually gave in, and the pair started to reconnect, ultimately leading to their happy ending after years apart.

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on Jenny Han's novel of the same name, and it stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rain Spencer. Season 3 of the romance drama premiered on Prime Video on July 16, 2025.