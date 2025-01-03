The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Window Gets Confirmed by Showrunner

The showrunner from The Summer I Turned Pretty narrowed the release window for Season 3 as the calendar turned over to 2025.

Amazon Prime Video's beloved coming-of-age romantic drama is set to debut its long-awaited third season sometime this year, bringing the ever-more-dramatic exploits of Lola Tung's Belly back to the forefront of the streaming landscape.

Season 3 will adapt Jenny Han's third book in the Summer I Turned Pretty series, We'll Always Have Summer, following its teenage main character as she experiences the throes of young love, this time, in the wake of her freshman year at college.

Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Window Info

Fans finally have a better idea of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's release window thanks to recent comments from the series' showrunner.

In a post on Instagram, author of the Summer I Turned Pretty books and lead creative on the TV series, Jenny Han, revealed that fans can expect Season 3 to be released sometime this summer.

The video shared by Han sees the camera pan across a Christmas-themed set, with the caption reading, "Can’t wait to spend Christmas in Cousins with you guys this summer."

This is the first mention of specific release timing for the series, with it previously only being teased as "2025" by Amazon Prime Video when production started in May 2024.

This comes as the series seemingly finished filming sometime in August, meaning it will be nearly a year between wrap and release by the time Season 3 sees the light of day.

Han has not been shy in teasing the upcoming new episodes of her hit streaming series. In December 2024, the fan-favorite author shared on her Instagram (via Reddit), that there would be "no filler episodes" in Season 3, exciting fans who have been waiting years for new episodes:

"One thing I'll say about 'tsitp'... there are no filler episodes."

The book the third season will be based on is action-packed, and Han has made it clear that fans are in for a treat, as the new episodes will include "the iconic moments of the third book," while "being able to hopefully surprise and delight them as well."

When Exactly Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

While it is exciting to know that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be released this summer, a specific release date remains a mystery.

Both of the last two seasons premiered in June and July respectively, coming earlier in Amazon Prime Video's summer slate.

As a point of comparison, Season 2 was filmed from July to November 2022, before being released eight months later in July 2023. Seeing as Season 3 was filmed earlier, running from May to August 2024, there is a chance it could come earlier in the year than Season 2 did.

If the third season were to follow a similar post-production pipeline to the past two seasons, then a release sometime in June makes the most sense, falling more in line with the first season rather than the second.

Luckily for fans, that means they will be getting more of the bingable teen romance sooner rather than later.

This June release date likely means a first look at the new season should arrive sometime in the coming months, with a trailer likely being released in April or May before its potential June release date.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is expected to debut sometime this summer.