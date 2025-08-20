James Gunn Reveals The 6 DCU Movies and TV Series Farthest Into Development

In a recent interview, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed the six DCU movies and TV shows that are furthest into development. Gunn recently unveiled his new vision for an interconnected on-screen DC universe with the debut of his Superman movie. The latest film is just the beginning, with a whole super-powered slate already lined up for the new superhero world, with the likes of Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns, and Supergirl coming next.

However, now that the first handful of titles have either wrapped up or gotten close to wrapping production, fans have started to look at the horizon of what comes next for the DCU's Gods and Monsters storytelling chapter. Luckily, Gunn offered an update on what is next in his new comic book movie, iunicerse.

Speaking on the I Think You're Overthinking It podcast with host Chris Hardwick, the DC Studios co-CEO opened up on where the next batch of DCU projects stand, listing six names that are the furthest in development.

When asked about the Gods and Monsters slate, Gunn revealed there are several titles that are "going well," naming things like Wonder Woman, the untitled Superman sequel, and a special secret project as the most imminent priorities for the DCU brand:

"The next movie we are making is probably the follow-up to 'Superman,' which I don't want to get into too much detail on. But that's probably the next film we're making. Hopefully, we're making The Batman 2 before that... And then we have another TV show we are making which nobody knows about, which is going next. And then, a lot of that other stuff is still in different stages of development, you know. So, we've got 'Brave and the Bold,' it's still going well. And 'Wonder Woman,' and 'Paradise Lost, and 'Booster [Gold].' So, all those other things are still going down the road."

Gunn's DCU continues with the upcoming release of Peacemaker Season 2, which will air on HBO Max starting on Thursday, August 21. Beyond that, several titles have been confirmed for next year, including Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, which will all release sometime in 2026.

The 6 DCU Projects Furthest into Development

Untitled Superman Sequel

Now that Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 are here, James Gunn has time to focus on his next DCU project, the yet-to-be-titled Superman sequel. This Superman follow-up is said not to be a traditional sequel per se, potentially bringing in other members of the Super-Family for the big-screen adventure.

According to Gunn, this movie is likely "the next film [DC is] making" as he recently finished a lengthy treatment of the sequel and is actively writing its script now. Production is rumored to start on the Superman sequel sometime in 2026.

A Secret DC TV Show

As a part of this most recent Gunn quote, he revealed DC Studios is hard at work on a super-secret TV show that is one of the franchise's most imminent titles. All fans know about this new TV series is that Gunn and the DCU brain trust have not revealed what this show could be at any point before this moment.

Production on the project seems imminent, only trailing the Superman sequel and The Batman 2 in development at the super-powered brand.

The Brave and the Bold

Much has been made about how the DCU is going to handle Batman. Some have argued that Robert Pattinson's The Batman version of the character should be brought over for the new interconnected DC universe, while others think the franchise should forge its own path with the already-announced The Brave and the Bold.

The last fans heard, a new mystery writer was working on a script for Gunn's DCU take on the Dark Knight, with The Flash director Andy Muschietti still attached to helm the film.

Wonder Woman

After having been absent from the DCU's initial slate, Wonder Woman has arrived on the scene and is picking up steam at DC Studios. This is one of the fastest-moving projects at the studio, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira set to write the new Wonder Woman movie.

It is said Gunn is looking for a lighter and brighter tone for his take on DC's iconic Amazonian. Casting for the project will surely be a hot topic as the script takes shape, putting another major player onto the DCU board.

Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost was first announced alongside the rest of the initial DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate back in 2023. The Wonder Woman-adjacent HBO series has been described as a Game of Thrones-esque epic set in the DC Universe years before Wonder Woman.

No release or production information for Paradise Lost has been announced, but it seems the series is still moving along at DC Studios and is a part of this next wave of DCU projects.

Booster Gold

Another name that has floated around in the DCU ether since the universe's proper 2023 reveal has been Booster Gold. The HBO series will center on the hilarious DC hero, Booster Gold, a man from the future who arrives in the present day and uses his knowledge of what is to come and futuristic technology to become a costumed showboating superhero.

Development on Booster Gold is reportedly going smoothly, with rumors of potential casting news starting to percolate online.