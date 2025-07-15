Warner Bros CEO Confirms The Next 3 DC Movies James Gunn Is Working On

Warner Bros. Discovery (WB) CEO David Zaslav revealed the next three DC movies James Gunn is working on that fans should keep an eye out for. Gunn recently put his stamp on the super-powered brand with the release of his Superman movie, which kicks off the new interconnected DCU. The new on-screen take on the beloved comic book world is only getting started, with titles like Peacemaker, Lanterns, and Clayface on the horizon.

Zaslav has been out chatting about Superman in the wake of its opening weekend, calling the DCU opening a success for the brand and sharing his excitement for the future of the comic book universe. Next up on the DCU's theatrical slate is next year's Supergirl (formerly Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), with Clayface following that; however, Zaslav has made it clear there are three movies fans need to keep an eye out for following Superman's release.

Speaking to The New York Times, the WB CEO posited that "we have Gunn and Safran firing with a 10-year plan," before highlighting the three titles Gunn is actively working on in the brand's new TV and movie franchise:

"Now we have Gunn and Safran firing with a 10-year plan. ‘Supergirl’ has already been shot. They’re working on Wonder Woman. They’re working on Batman."

Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide, debuting to stellar reviews. Led by Twisters actor David Corenswet, Superman follows the titular Man of Steel three years into his career as Earth's mighty protector. After the villainous billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) takes issue with the prominence of metahumans in the world conversation, Superman/Clark Kent must contend with the DC supergenius, taking him down while stopping a plot to start a global war.

The Three DCU Movies David Zaslav Says To Watch Out For

Supergirl

DC Comics

The most imminent movie on the DCU slate, Supergirl, is set to soar into theaters on June 26, 2026. The new film from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie follows Superman's Kryptonian cousin, Kara Zor-El, as she embarks on an intergalactic soul-searching saga, attempting to numb the pain of losing her family, friends, and entire home planet.

The new movie, originally titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will adapt the beloved Woman of Tomorrow comic book run from renowned comic writer Tom King.

Fans got a taste of its dramatic story, as star Milly Alcock cameoed in Superman, getting her dog, Krypto, from her cousin before heading back out to party her way across the cosmos.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

A Wonder Woman movie was not initially announced as part of the DCU Chapter 1 announcement in January 2023, but all signs seem to point to one being in development. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn teased in June that a Wonder Woman film project is in the works, in addition to the Amazonian streaming series, Paradise Lost.

According to Gunn, the two titles will be "separate" from one another. And the Wonder Woman DCU movie is "being written right now" (via Entertainment Weekly).

No release or casting information on the project has been made public, but The Direct recently compiled our list of who we think should play the iconic DC Comics character when it eventually sees the light of day.

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

The last project David Zaslav mentioned in his comments about upcoming DCU projects was the franchise's take on Batman. The DCU Batman project, The Brave and the Bold, has reportedly been one of the toughest nuts to crack for the super-powered series thus far, as it attempts to differentiate itself from Matt Reeves' ongoing Batman universe (which is entirely separate from the DCU).

A recent update suggests that Gunn expects a script for the new Batman movie to be in his hands by the end of the year. This would be an exciting update for fans, but as it stands, The Brave and the Bold remains without substantial casting or release information.

What fans do know about the upcoming film, which The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti is attached to direct, is that it will reportedly be inspired by Grant Morrison's Batman comic book run.