DC Studios Confirms R-Rating For 2026 DCU Movie

One of DC Studios' upcoming 2026 movies is now confirmed to be made with an R-rating in mind for its story. Even in its early days, the DCU is no stranger to mature, R-rated stories, as was the case in the days before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios. Now, that trend will continue as a new wave of adult-focused superhero stories gets set to take shape.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that the 2026 Clayface movie in the DCU will have an R-rating. Gunn is no stranger to R-rated comic book projects after his work on The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos. As the leading executive for the next chapter of DC storytelling, he is making it clear that Warner Bros. will not hold back in featuring bloodier, gorier, and scarier adventures.

Speaking on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Gunn confirmed that Clayface will be developed to have an R-rating. While he admitted that it will not be official until the MPA watches the film, he noted that it is "most likely rated R" and that the story is "pretty intense:"

"Yes, it's rated R. It's not anything now, because the MPA has to watch it, but it's most likely rated R, it's pretty intense."

This would be the third time Clayface has been utilized in an R-rated DC project over the last few years, and the first time in live-action. After playing an exclusively comedic supporting role in the animated Harley Quinn series, Creature Commandos brought Clayface back for two episodes with a much scarier depiction of the character (both versions played by Alan Tudyk).

For now, DC Studios is officially confirmed to be developing a solo movie for Clayface, which is now confirmed to feature Tom Rhys Harries as Basil Karlo. While plot details are still being worked out, the movie will be directed by James Watkins, while Mike Flanagan is writing the script. The untitled Clayface movie is currently set to be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

How Clayface Will Continue R-Rated DCU Content

DC Comics

With so many movies confirmed for development in the new DCU under James Gunn, of course, only some of them will be R-rated. Considering that superhero movies still largely exist in a PG-13-rated sphere for sales and reach, there can only be so many movies expected to be different with an R-rating. However, with movies like Clayface that could use the rating effectively, Gunn seems to have no problems greenlighting them for production.

Looking forward, even with most of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters still waiting to be revealed, Gunn and co. have their fair share of options for characters to use an R-rating for on the big screen.

Most immediate on that list is The Authority, a team described as DC Studios' answer to Prime Video's The Boys. Looking at how The Boys has redefined mature and adult-oriented superhero stories in the streaming world, a similar team in the DCU could have a great opportunity to have that same level of success, particularly centering on a team of villains.

Another potential could be Swamp Thing, which will be directed by James Mangold (who also helmed the hit R-rated Marvel movie Logan). Unfortunately, looking at the behind-the-scenes issues holding that movie back from production, it may be some time until fans learn more about what will come to fruitoin in the story.

For now, while more R-rated projects in the DCU are still early in development, the expectation is that mature adventures will be a vital part of James Gunn's ever-expanding universe.