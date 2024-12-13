DC Studios Announces 2 New Superhero Movie Release Dates

DC Studios confirmed the release of two new movies, adding to its ever-growing slate of super-powered cinema.

James Gunn just kicked off his vision as DC Studios co-CEO with the release of Creature Commandos, setting up the new comic book universe for next summer when Superman soars into theaters.

As it stands, Gunn has been hesitant to announce and/or officially date new DC Studios projects, vowing that he only wants to put something out to the public if he is confident in making it happen. Because of this, when Gunn talks, people know the renowned creator is serious.

DC Comics

Two new release dates have been confirmed for a pair of DCU movies on DC Studios' calendar.

As confirmed by Deadline, Mike Flanagan's Clayface and the animated Dynamic Duo will be released on September 11, 2026, and June 30, 2028, respectively.

Dynamic Duo was confirmed to be in development earlier this year and is set to feature groundbreaking animation that blends CGI animation with practical elements (read more about Dynamic Duo here).

Meanwhile, Clayface was only just confirmed to be in the works, first being reported in early December without any star or directors attached.

The films mark the fourth and fifth movies to officially get a date on James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios slate, joining the likes of Superman and The Batman - Part II.

Below is a full list of confirmed DC Studio release dates:

Superman - July 11, 2025

- July 11, 2025 Supergirl - June 26, 2026

- June 26, 2026 Clayface - September 11, 2026

- September 11, 2026 The Batman - Part II - October 2, 2026

- October 2, 2026 Dynamic Duo - June 30, 2028

As DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran start lock-in their new DCU, fans are only going to get more of these confirmed dates as time goes on.

Both the Clayface and Dynamic Duo release dates are interesting for their own reasons and could spell what is to come outside of them for the DC Studios slate going forward.

Looking at Clayface, what is most interesting is just how fast the movie seems to be coming together. Clayface has already had its release date locked in (let alone a release date that is less than two years away) without the presence of a director or a star attached.

Gunn and the DC Studios creative brain trust must have been very impressed with what writer Mike Flanagan has planned for the upcoming film, otherwise, this decision is confusing.

The Clayface date could also spell a potential push for Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, which he recently teased in a series of new interviews. Clayface, a movie centered on a fan-favorite Batman villain, is now set to release less than one month before The Batman 2.

There have been reports The Batman 2 has perhaps been taking a bit longer than one would have expected to come together, and this new date could be an omen of an incoming delay to 2027.

A move to 2027 may not be the worst thing for the Matt Reeves sequel. As the DC Studios calendar stands now, with Dynamic Duo and Clayface on it, the Blue Brand has at least one major tentpole movie coming per year until 2028.

If Clayface's date is a sign of The Batman 2 potentially getting moved into 2027, this could space things out nicely with one movie a year, while not overcrowding their Batman-themed fare.

Clayface and Dynamic Duo are now set to come to theaters on September 11, 2026, and June 30, 2028, respectively.