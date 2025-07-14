Every DCU Movie Releasing After Superman (2026 & Beyond)

The DCU already has nine movies confirmed to hit theaters in 2026 and beyond after Superman. DC Studios finally released its first blockbuster with Superman, kickstarting the new DCU that is expected to span movies and TV shows. The studio has already mapped out dates for two 2026 theatrical releases, with seven more movies beyond that in development for subsequent years, featuring the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, Deathstroke, and many more icons.

James Gunn's DCU is getting underway after a string of flops that ended the old DCEU with a whimper, including The Flash, Blue Beetle, and more. The early projects in the rebooted universe will fall under Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, beginning a structure similar to the MCU's sagas. Two projects in the new world have already been released with Creature Commandos and Superman, with the next set to hit HBO Max in August with Peacemaker Season 2.

Supergirl (June 26, 2026)

DC Studios will continue its Kryptonian saga that started in Superman in its next movie, Supergirl, which will hit theaters on June 26, 2026, and adapt Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic storyline for which it was originally named.

The DCU blockbuster is promised to be a sci-fi adventure written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is leading the way as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, who will travel the cosmos with an alien girl called Ruthye, whose father was killed by Krem of the Yellow Hills.

The new Supergirl will be rather different from past iterations, as this Kryptonian grew up on a chunk of the destroyed planet where she watched her family and people die in horrific ways throughout the early years of her life.

Played by Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, Krem won't be Supergirl's only antagonist, as Jason Momoa will make his DCU debut as Lobo with a minor role (catch the first look at the former Aquaman actor's new role).

Clayface (September 11, 2026)

DC Studios is going down a surprising path after Superman with Clayface, an R-rated body horror exploring the infamous shapeshifting Batman villain, who will be played by Tom Rhys Harries, found after a long search with some big-name actors.

The flick is based on a supposedly incredible script from Mike Flanagan and will be directed by James Watkins, diving into the DCU's Gotham.

Clayface has been called a Hollywood horror exploring the struggling actor Matt Hagen, who injects himself with a substance to maintain relevancy, turning him into what will one day become an iconic Batman villain.

Brave and the Bold

It wouldn't be the DCU without its Batman, and the next Dark Knight will debut in The Brave and the Bold, directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti. Contrary to rumors and speculation, James Gunn's DCU is expected to cast a new Batman actor while Robert Pattinson's The Batman remains separate.

The DCU reboot will debut an established Bruce Wayne with an existing Bat-Family in a father-son story with his biological son, and Robin, Damian Wayne.

Progress on Brave and the Bold has been slow, with no writer announced and no signs of it releasing anytime soon, as the current Dark Knight-centric focus at DC Studios remains firmly on The Batman - Part 2.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing found its writer and director in the Logan filmmaker James Mangold, who is working on the DCU project alongside his upcoming Star Wars movie.

The movie will be rather different from many other DCU movies as it tells the dark horror origin story of Swamp Thing. Scientist Alec Holland transforms into the monstrous creature after an experiment goes wrong in his lab, engulfing him in flames and merging him with plant life.

While unconfirmed, Mangold is reportedly prioritizing his "Dawn of the Jedi" flick in the galaxy far, far away over his dive into the DCU's swamps, meaning the twisted horror may, unfortunately, be some ways away.

The Authority

DC Studios will deliver its answer to The Boys with The Authority, based on the team of Wildstorm characters who use extreme methods for their heroics.

Superman will offer the first glimpse at The Authority in the DCU as it features María Gabriela de Faría's The Engineer as one of its Lex Luthor-affiliated villains who can control the nanites in her blood to transform her body.

Despite being part of the original DCU slate, The Authority still has no creatives attached, while rumors have claimed it could become an animated movie.

Sgt. Rock

Challengers' writer/director duo, Justin Kuritzkes and Luca Guadagnino, are expected to reteam for the World War 2-era flick, Sgt. Rock. Despite previous rumors that Sgt. Rock had been canceled, James Gunn recently confirmed it is still moving forward, albeit with a somewhat delayed production schedule.

The wartime superhero epic was once reported to star James Bond actor Daniel Craig until he departed the project to be replaced by The Penguin's Colin Farrell.

Supposedly, the movie will take Sergeant Franklin Rock and a female French Resistance fighter on a search to retrieve the Spear of Destiny, which was once used to stab Jesus Christ and now carries supernatural abilities.

Wonder Woman

James Gunn only recently revealed that a script for Wonder Woman is "being written right now," with it set to reboot and recast the world's most famous female superhero after Gal Gadot played the role across the DCEU.

In a way, the DCU already teased its Wonder Woman as Creature Commandos introduced one of her villains, Circe, who also hails from Themyscira.

Teen Titans

Coming off her supposedly excellent Supergirl script, writer Ana Nogueira has been given the keys to the DCU's Teen Titans for a live-action movie.

Not much is known about the project, but Damian Wayne is reportedly set to serve as its Robin alongside Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, and Beast Boy, mirroring the lineup made famous by the Teen Titans animated show.

Deathstroke & Bane

Writer Matthew Orton, who worked on Captain America: Brave New World, is reportedly working on a script for a team-up movie with Deathstroke and Bane.

Details about the movie (if it is still in development after DC Studios canceled a project) remain scarce, but some have speculated it may add other villains to become a Secret Six team-up affair.