The DCU will begin this summer with Superman, and James Gunn's DC Studios has many more movies up its sleeves beyond that.

All 9 Upcoming Movies in the New DCU

Superman - July 11, 2025

Warner Bros.

The DCU's big-screen adventures will begin on July 11 with Superman, directed and written by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Donning the legendary cape this time around will be David Corenswet with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor (read the full cast for Superman).

The latest Clark Kent will be stepping out into a world already occupied by superheroes, many of whom have lost their hopeful way. Several other heroes such as Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Mr. Terrific, and Guy Gardner's Green Lantern will appear as Superman takes on at least seven villains.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - June 26, 2026

DC

DC Studios began production on its second movie at the start of the year with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will be based on the comic of the same name and star House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock. The movie will be directed by Cruella's Craig Gillespie with a script from Ana Nogueira.

Joining Alcock in Supergirl will be Eve Ridley as the young traveling warrior Ruthye, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara Zor-El's parents,

Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa as Lobo, putting the final nail in the old DCEU's coffin.

Teasing the DCU's Supergirl, James Gunn confirmed with the slate reveal that she will be "much more hardcore" than other takes on the character. This take on the Girl of Steel grew up on on a chunk of the destroyed Krypton where she "watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways."

Clayface - September 11, 2026

Warner Bros.

Batman villain Clayface will lead a horror movie on September 11, 2026 based on a script from Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan. Despite taking place in James Gunn's DCU, The Batman director Matt Reeves will produce.

The villain - who is famously made of clay and has the ability to shapeshift - made his DCU debut in an episode of Creature Commandos. While he was voiced in animation by Alan Tudyk, it's unclear who will play him in live-action.

The Authority

DC

DC Studios will deliver its answer to The Boys with The Authority, which explores a group of "cynical, brutally pragmatic superheroes." While good-intentioned, these anti-heroes won't be afraid to cross the line to get things done.

The Authority will first be teased in Superman with the introduction of María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer, whose body is made of liquid metal thanks to nanites running through her bloodstream.

Currently, no writer or director is attached to The Authority, but as James Gunn called it a "passion project" during his DCU slate reveal, many have speculated he will take it on as his next movie after Superman.

The Brave and the Bold

Warner Bros.

After the first look at the DCU's Batman appeared in Creature Commandos, fans will meet the new Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold. The tale will dive into an experienced Batman with an established Bat Family, telling a father-son story involving Bruce Wayne and his biological son Damian Wayne, aka Robin.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti will take the reins on The Brave and the Bold but progress on the project has been slow and no writer has been announced.

The Brave and the Bold is separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise which stars Robert Pattinson (find out the latest on the next Batman's casting).

Swamp Thing

DC

Logan director James Mangold will take on directing duties for Swamp Thing (for which he is also writing the script) after completing his upcoming Star Wars movie.

Swamp Thing has been promised to "investigate the dark origins" of the creature who spawned from the death of scientist Alec Holland after an explosion.

Sgt. Rock (Reported)

DC

Deadline revealed that Challenger director Luca Guadagnino is set to helm Sgt. Rock based on a script from Queer scribe Justin Kurizkes with James Bond actor Daniel Craig in talks for the leading role.

For those unfamiliar, Sgt. Rock was a World War 2 soldier who enlisted after Pearl Harbor and quickly rose the ranks. The veteran soldier classically dies at the end of the war, suffering a fatal wound to the last enemy bullet fired.

Teen Titans (Reported)

Warner Bros.

Coming off her work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Ana Nogueira will write a live-action Teen Titans movie.

The Teen Titans' DCU roster is rumored to mirror the popular animated series and include a Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg (via @ApocHorseman).

As the young heroes assemble for the first time in live-action, there's no telling which iteration of Robin will lead the Teen Titans.

Deathstroke & Bane (Reported)

Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios is developing a new team-up movie starring Deathstroke and Bane based on a script from Matthew Orton, who worked on Moon Knight and Captain America: Brave New World.

It's unclear exactly what will bring master assassin Deathstroke, aka Slade Wilson, together with the super-steroid-infused Bane for their DCU movie.

False rumors recently claimed a Deathstroke movie starring Keanu Reeves is on the way that would pit Slade Wilson against Robert Pattinson's Batman.

The DCU's first movie, Superman, hits theaters on July 11.