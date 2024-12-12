DC Studios' First-Ever Villain Movie Gets Revealed (Report)

DC Studios has a brand-new project in the works, which will be the first DCU movie centered on a villain.

DC Studios has a massive slate of projects planned out for its first phase, known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The vast majority of them are centered on the franchise’s biggest heroes; however, studio co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have no intention of leaving DC's biggest villains in the dust.

2025's Superman is set to bring The Engineer to life in live-action, and the film will also introduce Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. as well as Nicholas Hoult's take on Lex Luthor. Now, a new report indicated DC has plans to put another bid bad front and center in a new movie.

DC Studios' First Villain Movie Announced

According to Variety, DC Studios greenlit a movie centered on the classic Batman villain Clayface.

Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan has reportedly signed on to write the film's script, but it does not yet have a director or any cast members attached. Filming is expected to begin in early 2025.

This comes as Warner Bros. disappointed viewers with Joker: Folie à Deux, the studio's most recent DC villain-centric movie. That film was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures itself, while the Clayface movie will be the first villain-led film from DC Studios proper.

Clayface's Future With DC Studios

Over the next few years, Clayface looking primed to become one of DC's most utilized villains as the studio plans to put him front and center for multiple upcoming projects.

Along with his continuing run in the Harley Quinn animated series, Alan Tudyk was confirmed to play the shapeshifting villain in Creature Commandos. This will mark his second time playing the character after his run in Harley Quinn, although he will play a far more terrifying version of Clayface this time around.

Rumors have also teased that Clayface is in line to be a major villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, although the casting and character inclusion have not been confirmed as of writing.

Also important to watch out for is when the Clayface movie will be produced and released in the new DCU, particularly with The Brave and the Bold set to introduce the franchise's new Batman. Where he goes from here is a mystery, but this antagonist seems to have a long, bright future in the coming years.

The new DCU will kick off in theaters with Superman on July 11, 2025.