DC Announces 11th New Movie in James Gunn’s Gods & Monsters Phase of The DCU

DCU's current slate in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters is expanding after DC Studios announced an exciting new project tied to one of its core heroes. During a special presentation in February 2023, DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the lineup of movies and TV shows for the franchise's DC slate, which includes the likes of The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Superman.

While the DC's reboot already kicked off on the small screen through Creature Commandos in late 2024, 2025's Superman is set to spearhead the DCU's main storyline on the big screen by introducing David Corenswet's version of the Man of Steel alongside an interesting roster of heroes and villains.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn confirmed that a Wonder Woman movie is in the works for DC Studios, revealing that it is completely "a separate thing" from the already announced Paradise Lost series on HBO Max.

Gunn also shared that the script for the movie is "being written right now."

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing" to the already announced Paradise Lost HBO/Max series, which is "slow moving, but it's moving. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

This came after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president David Zaslav provided a major update about Wonder Woman in May 2025 by including her as one of the studio's "big asset builders" alongside Superman, Supergirl, and Batman:

"You look at the major characters that James Gunn and Peter Safran are developing with their ten-year plan around DC, that is to build asset value for us globally, everywhere in the world, Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Supergirl. So those are we look at those as big asset builders and big differentiators."

With the announcement of a new Wonder Woman movie, this would be the 11th DCU movie announced for Chapter 1 of DC's Gods & Monsters phase. The rest include:

Superman Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Clayface Dynamic Duo The Authority Teen Titans Brave and the Bold Swamp Thing Sgt. Rock Bane & Deathstroke Wonder Woman

