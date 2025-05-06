DC Studios' 6th Superhero Team-Up Movie Just Got Announced

A new update revealed the sixth team-up movie in the works at DC Studios. Along with their solo ventures like Superman and The Batman Part II, DC's new on-screen efforts will include various team-up films, including The Authority, Dynamic Duo, and The Brave and the Bold.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chair and CEO Michael De Luca pulled the curtain back on an unannounced Teen Titans Go! movie coming from DC Studios on top of the already announced live-action Teen Titans movie. This new animated superhero story marks the sixth team-up announced as a part of the DC Studios upcoming theatrical plans.

In an appearance on the Smartless podcast, De Luca let slip that "James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] are working on a live-action Teen Titans" and "a new Teen Titans Go!:"

"I think James and Peter are working on a live-action Teen Titans, and a new 'Teen Titans Go!' I think actually, too."

Teen Titans Go! started as an animated Cartoon Network series in 2013 as a more comedic take on the DC Comics universe centered on the titular teenage superhero team. The TV Series has since evolved beyond the small screen, spawning four full-length films (one theatrical release and three straight-to-video).

The animated series' future has been unclear since DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the blue brand in late 2022. A ninth season debuted on Cartoon Network in March; however, no further film projects set in the universe have been mentioned to this point (read more about Teen Titans Go! here).

Every Other Team-Up Movie Planned at DC Studios

This new Teen Titans Go! film project joins an already sizable list of DC Studios team-up movies.

See the full slate of DC Studios team-up films below:

The Authority

The very first DC Studios team-up film to be announced was The Authority. Described as the DCU's answer to the R-rated The Boys series, Authority is a "passion project" for Superman director James Gunn, telling the story of an anti-Justice League of sorts who do not follow the rules of DC's iconic superhero team.

No director or release information for the film has been made public, but it has been revealed that the groundwork for The Authority will be laid in the upcoming Superman movie.

Bane/Deathstroke

Set to focus on Batman's big bads, Bane and Deathstroke, the villain-centric team-up will reportedly work as a buddy cop action film featuring the pair of unlikely super-powered partners.

The Bane/Deathstroke project will be written by Captain America: Brave New World scribe Matthew Orton and has been rumored to lead directly into the live-action Teen Titans movie.

Teen Titans (Live-action)

Operating in parallel with the newly revealed Teen Titans Go! movie is a new live-action take on the teenage team of heroes. The Teen Titans movie will be written by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Ana Nogueira and will center on Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy (just like the iconic animated series from the early 2000s).

Teen Titans will hit theaters on December 8, 2028. Fans last heard about the project in February when James Gunn revealed the script was not quite done yet.

The Brave and the Bold

Announced as a part of the DCU's initial theatrical slate was Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. This will operate as the new superhero universe's take on Batman, putting a focus on the Bat Family along with the Dark Knight himself.

The film has seemingly stalled in development. In March 2024, reports said that The Brave and the Bold would not be Muschietti's next project, potentially kicking the Gotham-based adventure down the line.

Dynamic Duo

Another Robin-based romp from DC Studios is the ground-breaking animated film Dynamic Duo. The upcoming project from animation studio Lightbox Studios will incorporate elements of stop-motion animation and CGI, creating a unique look never before seen in the DC Universe.

Dynamic Duo is set for a Spring 2028 release date, following two members of the Bat Family, Jason Todd and Dick Grayson, as they navigate their complicated relationship as two of Batman's sidekicks.