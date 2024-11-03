DC Studios Announces Its First 2028 Superhero Movie

DC Studios' movie slate over the next few years is stacked and the first film viewers can look forward to in 2028 has recently been revealed.

DC has been going in a new direction ever since new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran came on board. Gunn and Safran's vision for DC Studios includes both live-action and animated projects featuring DC Comics' roster of notable characters.

The first official installment in the new DCU will come later in 2024 with the release of the animated Creature Commandos, and spots on the DC movie calendar are gradually filling up.

DC Studios Confirms First 2028 Movie

DC

DC Studios confirmed its release plans for one of its 2028 films at 2024's Lightbox Expo during the Warner Brothers Pictures Animation panel.

The studio announced that Dynamic Duo is set to be released in Spring 2028.

Dynamic Duo is an animated feature following two DC characters who have held the title of Robin - that being Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. Both characters eventually go on to develop their own monikers, Nightwing and Red Hood, respectively, but were each Batman's sidekick at one point in time.

The animated film is being directed by Arthur Mintz and will reportedly utilize a cutting-edge animation style that blends CGI animation with practical elements.

The plot will focus on teen versions of Grayson and Todd who team up to make a living on the streets of Gotham. It's unclear at this point if they will interact with their eventual mentor, Batman, during the film.

Dynamic Duo is being produced by both Gunn and Safran for DC Studios, and The Batman's Matt Reeves for his 6th and Idaho production house, but it's unclear whether the animated film will be considered canon in the new DCU.

What Else Is Coming Out of DC Studios?

While DC Studios' has planted flags with release dates in 2025 and 2026, this is the first time the studio has confirmed a release date in 2028.

Following Creature Commandos' release on Max later in 2024, the next DC Studios project viewers have to look forward to is Superman: Legacy, which will reboot the Superman character and is directed by Gunn himself.

Gunn will then pull double duty in 2025 with the release of Peacemaker Season 2 also scheduled for next year.

After Superman's debut in 2025 will come the arrival of his cousin in 2026 with Milly Alcock's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set to release on June 26, 2026.

DC Studios has plenty of other projects in the pipeline, including HBO's Lanterns series, which has recently gained steam, and the Bat-family movie The Brave and the Bold, but many are still yet to receive specific release windows.

Dynamic Duo is expected to be released in 2028.