DC Reveals This Batman Spinoff Movie Is Actually DCU Canon

A new DC blog seemingly revealed that one unexpected Batman movie is DCU canon. James Gunn's new interconnected superhero universe just took its first flight with Superman, but fans can rest assured knowing this is just the start of plenty of upcoming super-powered adventures. A significant part of this new comic book movie canon will be stories centered around Batman, with titles like Clayface and The Brave and the Bold, confirmed to bring the world of the DCU Dark Knight to life.

However, several Batman-adjacent projects have also been confirmed (or assumed) to take place outside the DCU continuity. Paramount among these has been Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, which is said not to be included in the new DCU; however, it is not the only one. Another movie many had thought would not be a part of the ever-growing DCU story has been Dynamic Duo, but that may not be the case.

According to new information posted on DC.com, the animated Dynamic Duo may actually be a part of the DCU canon after all.

Dynamic Duo appeared in a new blog post on the official DC website, listing every DCU project currently in production. While its appearance on the list may seem innocuous, the list specifically calls out that the article did not "include DC Studios productions that aren’t set within the shared DC Universe:"

"That’s just a quick snapshot of everything currently in production, and one thing to note is that we didn’t include DC Studios productions that aren’t set within the shared DC Universe, like Matt Reeves’ 2027 sequel to 'The Batman' and upcoming animated series like 'Starfire' and 'My Adventures with Green Lantern.'"

This seemingly indicates that, despite previously being unclear whether Dynamic Duo was an Elseworlds movie or part of the DCU canon, it has been confirmed to be part of Gunn's new on-screen continuity.

Dynamic Duo is a new animated DC movie from American animation studio Swaybox Studios. The film, which is said to be a unique combination of puppetry, stop-motion, animation, and CGI, centers on two Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, during their early days as Batman's trusty sidekick. Dynamic Duo is due out in theaters on June 30, 2028.

What Dynamic Duo's Canon Confirmation Means for the DCU?

DC Comics

Dynamic Duo being confirmed as DCU canon is a big deal for the future of the comic book movie franchise.

Many had assumed the new film would be considered Elseworlds, like The Batman 2 or My Adventures with Superman, because Gunn has been clear that the DCU Batman would also feature Damian Wayne as Robin, the same Robin who would likely lead the upcoming Teen Titans movie.

If the new animated Robin movie were also a part of the interconnected universe, that would be a lot of different versions of the Boy Wonder to introduce into the DCU all at once, and could overwhelm audiences.

However, it seems as though Dynamic Duo is in the new DCU, meaning both Dick Grayson and Jason Todd can likely be added to its ever-growing roster of DC comics heroes.

If The Brave and the Bold (the DCU Batman movie) centers on a version of the Caped Crusader working alongside the fourth Robin, Damian Wayne, Dynamic Duo could be a fun way to explore the early years of several other members of the Bat-Family in an exciting prequel story.

It would let fans see what other eras of the Batman canon looked like in this new vision of the DC universe, while Brave and the Bold gives audiences another look at a different era of the Bat-Family.