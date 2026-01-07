Wednesday Season 3 Gets Disappointing Official Release Update From Netflix

Netflix shared a disappointing official update on when Wednesday Season 3 may be released. After plenty of drama and speculation preceded Wednesday Season 2's release, many were surprised to hear that Netflix renewed the series for a third season before Season 2's eventual debut. However, now that the show is confirmed to live on, the real question is how long it will take for new episodes to arrive.

Netflix confirmed that Wednesday Season 3 will not be released until at least 2027. The streamer released its overarching guide of 2026 releases on its Tudum website, highlighted by projects such as One Piece, Outer Banks, and the reboot of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Unfortunately, this did not include Wednesday after its Season 3 announcement in July 2025.

Deadline also reported on the show's release timeframe, noting that casting is already taking place for new characters and roles (including Eva Green's role as Aunt Ophelia Frump). Rumors point to filming beginning in the next few weeks (February 2026) and a release sometime in 2027.

Following the drama surrounding Jenna Ortega's commitment to the Wednesday role and the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes, Wednesday Season 2 finally hit Netflix in November 2025. While those delays put the show's long-term future in question, Netflix still pushed the new season as one of its most anticipated shows of the year.

Wednesday is Netflix's Addams Family-centric adaptation of the classic spooky story, centered on the oldest of the family's three children. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Evie Templeton, Luiz Guzman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the story will pick back up with Wednesday during her experience at Nevermore Academy, but story details remain under wraps. The first two seasons of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

When To Expect Wednesday Season 3

Netflix

While Wednesday Season 2 was heavily impacted by the Hollywood strikes, Season 3 should not have any issues that would slow down production. Presuming everything is on schedule and starts in February, filming should be expected to take place throughout most of the rest of 2026, and Netflix may have reshoots planned for either the end of this year or early 2027.

Some of Wednesday's cast have already spoken on what they want to see in Season 3, particularly after Season 2 ended with multiple major cliffhanger moments. At the top of the list for most fans on that front are Enid's issue of potentially being stuck in her wolf form forever, Tyler's move to a rogue werewolf pack, and Isaac Knight's spirit lingering on after his mechanical heart was destroyed.

As for when the show may be released, that date likely will not come until at least mid-2027 so that filming and post-production have enough time to be completed. If the team wants to embrace the Halloween season once again, a September/October 2027 release could be in play. Even though this would be almost two years away, it would still mark a smaller gap in releases than the one between the first two seasons.