Young Justice Season 5 Prospects Get Clarified Amid Warner Bros. Sale By Cyborg Actor Zeno Robinson (Exclusive)

The prospects for a Season 5 of Young Justice were clarified in a new update from Cyborg voice actor Zeno Robinson. This comes less than two weeks after Paramount outbid Netflix for Warner Bros., gaining the rights to DC. Speaking exclusively with The Direct, the prolific actor whose resume includes major roles in My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man offered an update on the future.

Robinson, who took over the role of Victor Stone in Season 3, spoke with The Direct about his current projects, including voicing Harry Osborn on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and was candid about what's next for HBO Max's Young Justice. Robinson has spoken to series co-creator and lead writer Greg Weisman about a new season, to which he said, "No, but you never know." He mentioned that the series is always a top performer, proving itself through its viewership:

"When I talk to Greg [Weisman], the answer is always ‘No, but you never know.’ You know? 'Young Justice' tended to be a show that always had to– it always proved itself in numbers, right? It's always a HBO Max top 10 show, it's always a top five, Top 10 show, it's always a top five most in demand show. It proves itself in numbers every time."

The actor added that Young Justice, given its history, has always had to "fight for itself" and that each "season renewal was just like a blessing:"

"But it is also a show that always has to sort of fight for itself and, like fight for its place to belong. So each sort of season renewal was just like a blessing, you know?"

Robinson confirmed there haven't been "any talks" when it comes to a Young Justice Season 5, adding that he wishes it were the case, but he just doesn't know:

"So I think I would always say never, say never. But no... There hasn't been really any talks. And I think with Warner Bros. being what it is right now, I legitimately do not know. I just know there's, like, there's no– I wish, there's just no talks."

Robinson emphasized that the series is in a familiar position of fighting for its survival, but at the end of the day, it's "up to Warner Bros. to make that decision:"

"It's just really up to Warner Bros. to make that decision. But it's always a show that has had to sort of fight for itself. And I just think that's the situation we find ourselves in yet again with the show."

After its 2013 cancellation on Cartoon Network, Young Justice secured a streaming revival, helped by high viewership on Netflix of the first two seasons. The series returned in 2019 for Season 3 on the DC Universe platform before migrating to HBO Max for Season 4, Young Justice: Phantoms.

Since wrapping up in June 2022, there's been no official update on a Season 5 of Young Justice, despite the creative team wanting to continue telling these stories.

This Young Justice Season 5 update comes over three years after Christopher Jones wrote there was "no current commitment" for a fifth season. That update followed an August 2022 report indicating that HBO Max had ordered only a single season of the revival, with no further plans in place.

Jones spoke with The Direct in 2023, revealing that the creative team maintains an exhaustive database of every character ever featured, alongside a wall of index cards detailing potential future story arcs.

While these narrative blueprints remain ready for production, they may never come to fruition without an official green light from HBO Max.

The Future of DC Animated Series

Despite Young Justice's future looking increasingly bleak, DC animation is far from dormant.

Creature Commandos, the first installment in James Gunn's DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, was quickly renewed for Season 2, with showrunner Dean Lorey saying Season 2 is "on a fast track" and possibly releasing in 2026.

Also on the DC Studios animation horizon, Gunn announced Mister Miracle, set within the new DCU universe, with Tom King attached as showrunner and executive producer.

A Blue Beetle animated series is also in development, with Xolo Maridueña set to reprise his voice role as Jaime, targeting a 2026 release.

Outside Gunn's universe, Batman: Caped Crusader has a second season coming (eventually) to Amazon Prime Video, and My Adventures with Superman has a third season releasing this year on HBO Max. Also in development is My Adventures with Green Lantern, a spin-off of the Jack Quaid-led Superman series.

Additionally, the incredibly popular show Harley Quinn wrapped its fifth season in March 2025, with Lorey expressing hope for a sixth season.