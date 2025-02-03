Speaking at the Saturn Awards, Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña gave new information on his upcoming return in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe — exciting news for those excited to see more from Jaime Reyes.

Back in June, Deadline confirmed that a Blue Beetle animated series, featuring Maridueña, was in the works. This comes after Maridueña starred as the titular Blue Beetle in the character's 2023 movie, one of the last DC Extended Universe (or SnyderVerse) movies to release before the switch to Gunn.

He is one of only a select few DCEU actors to return in Gunn's new slate of movies and shows as the same character, joining the likes of Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Sean Gunn (Weasel), John Cena (Peacemaker), and a couple of others.

Blue Beetle Star on Show Release Window Hope

DC

Speaking with The Direct's Russ Milheim at the Saturn Awards, Xolo Maridueña revealed that he hopes to see the new Blue Beetle animated series released in 2026.

"We're hitting hard this animated project..."

Maridueña — who won the Saturn Award for Best Young Performer in a Television Series for his role in Cobra Kai, shared with The Direct that he and the team are "hitting hard" with the Blue Beetle show.

He said he hopes to "get this settled out" sometime in 2025, with the goal being "to show everyone [the show] next year:"

The Direct: "It's a crime that we haven't seen Blue Beetle for as long as it's been."

Xolo Maridueña: "Hey man, arrest me! [laughs] I'm ready to come back. We're hitting hard this animated project, hoping to get this settled out this year to show everyone next year."

"Once they're finished with this three-course meal, I'm ready..."

As for the future of the Blue Beetle character after the upcoming animated show, Maridueña said he is "ready" for whatever might be in store.

He explained that he does recognize there is a process for these things, but that regarding potential talks with James Gunn about the future, he has "no reason to believe that he's lying" (referring to when Gunn, in August 2023, said Blue Beetle would be "an amazing part of the DCU going forward!")

In the meantime, he is "just happy to have done this first one," referring to the 2023 Blue Beetle movie, and will "continue to spread the word about that while we get the second one drafted up:"

The Direct: "Have you talked to Gunn at all about, like, 'Animated is great, this is going to be awesome. But when am I going to put the suit on again for real though?'"

Xolo Maridueña: "Look, he's got his hands in his kitchen. I don't want to walk in while the chef is doing his thing. But I can say that once they're finished with this three-course meal, I'm ready. And look, I have no reason to believe that he's lying. Like, whatever, we're adults, say whatever you want to say! [laughs] I'm just happy to have done this first one and I'll continue to spread the word about that while we get the second one drafted up."

Could Blue Beetle Be The DCU's Next Animated Show to Release?

It is entirely possible — if Maridueña's 2026 goal for the show's release is reached — that Blue Beetle will be the next animated installment in Gunn and Peter Safran's DC universe.

Of course, the whole new slate of projects kicked off in animation with Creature Commandos — with Season 2 currently in development (per James Gunn). Then, down the road, DC has Dynamic Duo, an animated series about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd currently set to release in 2028.

Otherwise, no additional animated projects in Gunn and Safran's DCU have seen that kind of specific production update recently, at least until now with Blue Beetle.

Granted, this does not include the animated DC projects outside Gunn and Safran's DCU (such as Harley Quinn and its connected shows, and My Adventures With Superman, among others).

Still, with the Blue Beetle series hoping to release in 2026, it could be next — at least, depending on how long Creature Commandos Season 2 takes to be produced, and if it is looking at an earlier release than Blue Beetle's.

Blue Beetle is available to stream on Max.