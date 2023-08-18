James Gunn's DC Reboot: All 6 DCEU Actors Returning for New Universe

Despite an impending reboot to the DC cinematic universe, James Gunn has confirmed that several previous DCEU actors will be reprising their in future projects.

Some drastic changes are coming to DC, including a new Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). There will even be the first live-action Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner) since Ryan Reynolds' 2011 iteration.

However, some familiar faces will be sticking around - maybe not Gal Gadot. In fact, one actor from the original Justice League could be staying with DC.

DCEU Stars Returning for New DCU

Below are the seven DC Extended Universe actors that will be returning to play roles in James Gunn's new DC Universe, along with a few of the roles that they will play.

1.) Viola Davis - Amanda Waller

Warner Bros.

Not only is Viola Davis returning to DC as Amanda Waller, but this time, her character is getting her own series, Waller, on Max.

Davis has expressed her excitement to return to DC, stating "Very exciting news. Can’t wait to tackle 'The Wall'" when her solo project was confirmed.

Davis has previously appeared in three DC films: Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Black Adam.

2.) Sean Gunn - G.I. Robot & Weasel

Sean Gunn

Just as he did in The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn, is taking on two separate roles in Creature Commandos.

Gunn returns as Weasel and will also voice G.I. Robot, a military android who kills Nazis. Sean Gunn has also played a dual role for years at Marvel Studios, acting as the stand-in for Rocket Raccoon while also portraying Kraglin.

3.) John Cena - Christopher Smith/Peacemaker

Warner Bros.

According to James Gunn, Peacemaker will make its return sometime after Superman: Legacy, the project the filmmaker is currently focused on until its July 11, 2025 release.

Peacemaker Season 2 will likely tie into the new upcoming Waller series. John Cena made his DC debut in 2021's The Suicide Squad and the first season of his spin-off series was a hit amongst fans.

4.) Steve Agee - John Economos

Warner Bros.

Steve Agee made his debut as John Economos in The Suicide Squad but became a much more prominent character in Peacemaker.

He is set to return in both Creature Commandos and the Waller live-action Peacemaker spin-off. Nothing is confirmed about him being in the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2, but all signs point to the ARGUS agent being present.

5.) Xolo Maridueña - Blue Beetle

Warner Bros.

While the Blue Beetle movie is being released during a strange time at DC, in between two universes and regimes, the character is set to stick around.

James Gunn said that Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes is "the first DCU character" but it's not the first DCU film (that's Superman: Legacy).

Does that mean there will certainly be a Blue Beetle 2 in the DCU? No, but it does indicate that Blue Beetle will be one of many heroes that already exist in the universe.

6.) Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa

Instead of completely moving away from Jason Momoa completely after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it looks like DC Studios may have other plans for the actor.

Momoa has been rumored to be recast as Lobo, an alien bounty hunter and adversary of Superman.

This rumor has been hinted at over the past year, the first of which being when Momoa posted a cryptic message on Instagram about "Great news with Warner Bros."

In addition, co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran indicated that there may be a future for Momoa at DC, "no decision has been made," but the actor is "never gonna play two characters:"

“Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy in his own mind. But he also loves Lobo. He’s been very clear about that, too. He’s never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made.”

Momoa was recently featured in The Flash's post-credit scene, seemingly in an effort to make a connection to the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

BONUS.) Margot Robbie

Warner Bros.

In March, James Gunn confirmed that he will "for sure" work with Margot Robbie gain. Will that be featuring her as Harley Quinn in the new DCU? It's certainly a possibility, especially considering that Gunn appears more motivated to keep actors and characters from his The Suicide Squad film.

In addition, DC Comics writer Jimmy Palmiotti teased that "great things are coming" under James Gunn at DC Studios, while also sharing a GIF of Robbie's Harley Quinn.