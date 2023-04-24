DC Boss Announces Return of Suicide Squad Actor for First Live-Action DCU Show

DC Studios co-lead James Gunn confirmed another actor from The Suicide Squad who will be returning for the first live-action DCU series in the long-awaited reboot.

That project, Waller, is a show that will follow Viola Davis' titular character, who was first seen in 2016's Suicide Squad. The series is set to be a continuation of Peacemaker's first season, although the canonical status of everything that played out isn't known for sure.

Given how Waller will be following John Cena's latest HBO Max outing, it shouldn't be surprising for fans to learn that a key character in Peacemaker will be returning for the show.

Steve Agee Returns for Waller

DC

DC Studios executive and co-lead James Gunn just confirmed another actor who will be making the leap over from the old DCEU to the new DCU.

That person is none other than Steve Agee, who is mostly known for his role as John Economos.

Agee first played the ARGUS agent in 2021's The Suicide Squad, and from there went on to portray the character once again in HBO Max's Peacemaker. His involvement in Waller is an organic next step for him.

The announcement took place on a new social media platform, Bluesky, with Gunn introducing his followers to Agee as he joined the app. Upon listing the DCU project he's known for, the director casually dropped confirmation of Agee's role in Waller:

"My friend [Steve Agee] - aka John Economos from Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad and upcoming on Waller - is now here. Welcome him bluesky fam"

For those hesitant about the legitimacy of Gunn's Bluesky account, the filmmaker went and confirmed on Twitter that it is, in fact, his real account.

John Economos Is Back... But What About King Shark?

It was previously confirmed earlier this year that Steve Agee would be returning to the new DCU, but details on where were not provided. Waller was always the obvious answer, and in the same vein, a prominent role in Peacemaker's second season should be expected.

On top of those two projects, perhaps he'll get an animated cameo alongside the Creature Commandos (which also coincidentally features the return of Sean Gunn's Weasel as well).

Economos isn't the only DC Comics character the actor previously played. Agee also provided the physical on-set performance for King Shark in The Suicide Squad.

As of now, it's not known if or when the aquatic man-eating humanoid shark will be gracing screens once again.

One would assume Agee's role in Waller will be similar to his previous appearances. Though, with Amanda Waller being the titular character, perhaps there will be a more extended reckoning for what Economos did to her during the events of The Suicide Squad—provided all of that is canon in the first place.

Waller does not currently have a release date, but Gunn previously stated that he hopes it will be out before Superman: Legacy's release on July 11, 2025.