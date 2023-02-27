DC Studios Confirms Return of Another Suicide Squad Actor

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that a fan-favorite character from The Suicide Squad has a future in the DC Universe (DCU).

The Suicide Squad served as Gunn's official introduction to the world of DC storytelling on the big screen before moving on to direct and write John Cena's Peacemaker series the following year. Once Gunn took over his new post leading DC Studios, he confirmed that characters from this story will continue as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters starts in 2025.

Sean Gunn's Weasel is confirmed to be a part of Creature Commandos while Viola Davis will star in her own Waller solo series, adding to the adventures they've seen in the DCU in recent years.

And after the success that The Suicide Squad brought for Gunn and the entire DC story, fans are anxious to see which characters from that movie actually have a future on the big and small screen.

James Gunn Confirms Returning DCU Character

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Steve Agee's John Economos will return to the DC Universe.

Gunn shared an image of Agee on Twitter for the actor's birthday, teasing that Economos will return "sooner than you think" in the post:

"Happy Birthday to my great friend & collaborator & peak Economos (who you’ll see sooner than you think), ⁦Steve Agee⁩. Love you, buddy!"

DC

John Economos became a fan-favorite character thanks to Agee's portrayal in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, bringing his unique brand of comedy to the role. But now, the question is where and when he'll make his return after more than a year away from the DC story.

Where Will Economos Return in the DCU?

The DCU still has four new movies coming out this year before Gunn's new story takes center stage, potentially leaving an opening for Economos play another part in the narrative.

The most likely bet among these choices would likely be Shazam!: Fury of the Gods after seeing Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt make a short cameo in 2022's Black Adam. But looking at the way these two franchises have been kept largely separate, even this movie may not be one that fans will bank on in terms of a Steve Agee sighting.

For the Chapter 1 slate, there's a real chance that Economos could show up alongside Viola Davis in Waller after their team-up efforts in The Suicide Squad.

Additionally, with Sean Gunn reprising his role as Weasel in Creature Commandos, Economos may be in line for an animated appearance as this strange group of antiheroes takes the spotlight for the first time. This would also give him the chance to potentially work with Rick Flag Sr. after working alongside Joel Kinnaman's younger Flag in The Suicide Squad, further connecting that lineage through Agee's character and his alliances.

There's also no word on when Peacemaker Season 2 will go into production, with its release confirmed to come after Waller arrives on HBO Max early in Chapter 1. After Agee played a key supporting role in Season 1 of the streaming series, it's expected that he'll be in for a similarly big role when Cena's antihero comes back into the fray.

But no matter when Steve Agee pops back up, hearing Gunn confirm his return is an exciting prospect for the DCU's immediate future. And while it's still unclear how his past roles in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker will line up with the new upcoming projects from a canon/continuity standpoint, Agee will now have the opportunity to explore his character further in this expanding universe.

Steve Agee's appearances in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are available to stream on HBO Max.