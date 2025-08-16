Sullivan's Crossing: Everybody Who Dies In Seasons 1-3, Both On-Screen & Off

Sullivan's Crossing Seasons 1 to 3 featured near-death experiences to some of its core cast members, and there were notable off-screen deaths as well. Based on Robyn Carr's novel, the first three seasons of the Canadian family drama (now streaming on Netflix U.S.) have had their fair share of ups and downs for its main cast. It all began with Maggie Sullivan's (Morgan Kohan) return to Timberlake, Nova Scotia, after being involved in a legal fiasco that ruined her stable career and reputation in Boston.

Maggie's homecoming in Timberlake has led to newfound drama and romance, reuniting her with her estranged father, Sully, and a new lover, Cal. Throughout three seasons, there were major moments that changed characters forever, whether it may be pivotal life-changing ones or near-death incidents that transformed them into stronger and better individuals.

Every Near-Death Experience in Sullivan's Crossing Seasons 1-3

Sully

One of the most notable near-death experiences in Sullivan's Crossing involved Sully, and it happened more than once. At the end of Season 1, Sully revisited the accident he was involved in while chasing after Maggie, who ran away. It turned out that he hit Lola (his adopted daughter in the present day) and his guilt prompted him to have a fatherly role in her life.

While revisiting this dark memory, Sully suffered a heart attack to end Season 1 with a massive cliffhanger. Sullivan's Crossing Season 2, Episode 1, though, confirmed that he survived, but the doctor assigned to him suspected that he may have Parkinson's Disease or even Alzheimer's, like his father's. However, it later turned out to be Wernicke’s Encephalopathy (a condition caused by a severe deficiency of thiamine - Vitamin B1).

While his condition stabilized, the Season 2 finale placed Sully's life in danger again after he tried to save Finn inside the burning diner. The show's sophomore run ended with Cal saving Finn from the fire while Sully didn't emerge even after the restaurant exploded.

The Season 2 cliffhanger led many to speculate about Scott Patterson's potential exit from Sullivan's Crossing, but Season 3 confirmed that he survived, and he had an exciting storyline with a new love interest: Helen Culver.

Finn

Finn is the son of Rob Shandon, the owner of the diner in Timberlake, and one of Cal's best friends. Sullivan's Crossing Season 2 finale revealed that Rob's diner caught fire while Finn was still inside.

Thankfully, Cal and Sully went in to save him, and they successfully did before it was too late. The medics tend to a wounded Finn, and they managed to save him, considering that he was alive and well in Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, Episode 3.

Edna

Throughout the first three seasons of the CTV drama series, Edna Cranebear has been a mainstay of the Timberlake community and a close family friend of the Sullivans.

While she remained safe and unscathed in the first two seasons, Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 dropped a major and unexpected revelation about Edna: she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which could lead to permanent blindness.

While the news was both shocking and devastating, Maggie—a trained and expert neurosurgeon—was willing to do anything to save Edna. Although Edna was hesitant at first, she would only agree to the risky operation if Maggie was the one performing it.

Maggie sought advice from her estranged stepfather, Walter (who was apparently the main reason behind the billing scheme fraud in Sullivan's Crossing Season 1), to discuss the impending operation due to his expertise in neurology.

Eventually, Maggie, with the help of another licensed doctor, managed to remove Edna's tumor, which restored her vision in the process.

Jackson

Jackson is an important character in Sullivan's Crossing Season 1 since he is the son of the firefighting duo, Connie and Tom.

Season 1, Episode 9 showed Jackson in a near-death experience after he slipped and fell during a hike with his romantic interest, Kaleb. Maggie's quick decision-making by doing an impromptu sternum rub (drilling three burr holes into his skull) essentially saved his life.

While she had no license to operate in Canada, the doctors commended her solution since Jackson would've died if she hadn't been able to do the quick operation.

Jed Jones (Cal's Father)

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 introduced Cal Jones' father, Jed, who was abusive to him during his childhood. Season 3, Episode 3 revealed that Jed has prostate cancer, prompting Maggie and Cal to visit his hometown and help him (despite Cal's not being willing to do so because of their past).

At the end of the episode, Jed revealed the worst: the cancer had already spread to his pancreas, and it became terminal - meaning that he is already dying.

Jed shared that he doesn't want to undergo any treatment because he wants to enjoy his final moments on his own terms. While Jed admitted he was wrong in the past, there is nothing he can do about it because he cannot change it anymore. With Maggie's help, Jed and Cal made amends, ending a decade-long conflict between father and son.

While Season 3, Episode 4 didn't reveal Jed's death, it ended on a happy note as Jed and Cal's mom, Marissa, decided to go on one last adventure to the Grand Canyon.

Jacob & Lola

While Lola started as antagonistic toward Maggie Sullivan, Season 3 redeemed her by becoming more of a sister rather than a rival to her. The latest season also gave her a new love interest: Jacob Cranebear (Frank's nephew).

The pair started on an awkward encounter inside the bar when Lola accidentally spilled drinks on Jacob. They eventually hit it off and shared their first kiss on Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, Episode 6. However, the episode ended with Jacob and Lola trapped inside an old mine after a wall collapsed.

Episode 7 revealed the continuation of Jacob and Lola's precarious situation, showing the pair still trapped and unable to communicate with the outside world because their phones were broken due to the collapse. Thankfully, the Timberlake community came looking for them, and Maggie and Cal were able to find the pair, eventually leading to their rescue.

Sullivan's Crossing Had Notable Off-Screen Deaths

Maggie's Baby

Sullivan's Crossing had several notable off-screen deaths, but the most devastating one involved Maggie's unborn baby. Maggie's pregnancy and its tragic aftermath have been a crucial part of her story in Sullivan's Crossing Seasons 2 and 3, and it was an emotional rollercoaster for the protagonist.

Season 2 revealed that Maggie was pregnant with Andrew's baby, but she broke things off with him because she knew they weren't compatible. The Season 2 finale showed a stressed Maggie being worried over Sully after he didn't emerge outside the burning diner, leading to her collapse.

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, Episode 1 confirmed the worst: Maggie suffered a miscarriage due to stress, and it was a heartbreaking and traumatic experience for her that affected her relationship with Cal. Despite that, a pep talk with one of her mentors and father figures, Frank, gave her a new lease of life and more reason to move forward.

Lola's Mother

Part of Lola's shady backstory in Sullivan's Crossing had something to do with the accident that ended her mother's life. The Season 1 finale revealed that it was Sully who accidentally hit Lola's mother and killed her while she was trying to stop Maggie from running away. This explains why Sully feels obligated to stand as Lola's father; he feels guilty about what he did.

After Sully came clean to Lola, she was furious that he kept it from her all these years. However, in Season 2, Episode 9, Lola recalled her memory of the accident, and she realized that it wasn't Sully who killed her mother. Instead, it was another car, which freed Sully from the guilt he had been carrying for a long time.

Maggie's Patient - Kevin Markiff

Another notable off-screen death in Sullivan's Crossing Season 1 is Maggie Sullivan's patient, Kevin Markiff.

Kevin's death in Sullivan's Crossing Season 1 contributed to Maggie's involvement in the legal fiasco and tarnished her reputation (read more about Maggie's arrest here).

The lawsuit affected Maggie's well-being, leading to her self-doubt about some medical decisions needed for the small Timberlake community. However, the Season 1 finale resolved this plot point with Maggie apologizing to Kevin's mother during the trial. This apology was impactful and profound enough because it led to the charges against her being dropped.