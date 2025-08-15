Sullivan's Crossing Confirms If Maggie Has Her Baby After Pregnancy - And Reveals the Aftermath - In Season 3

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 confirmed what truly happened to Maggie Sullivan's baby, and it's not what fans expected. The Canadian family drama series from CTV follows Maggie (Morgan Kohan) as she returns to her hometown of Timberlake, Nova Scotia, to start fresh after being involved in a legal fiasco from her medical practice in Boston. Maggie's move to Timberlake meant leaving behind her mother, Phoebe, and boyfriend, Andrew, from Boston.

Despite her move to Timberlake, Andrew decided to follow Maggie and continue their relationship. While Andrew proposed to her, Maggie turned him down, mainly because she doesn't want to start a family yet and wants to prioritize her career. This is on top of Maggie's lingering feelings for Cal (Chad Michael Murray).

Although Maggie broke up with Andrew, things took a drastic turn for her after she learned that she was actually pregnant with his baby in Sullivan's Crossing Season 2, Episode 7.

Based on Robyn Carr's novel, Sullivan's Crossing became one of the trending shows on Netflix U.S. after Season 3 was recently added to the streamer's library on August 11, 2025.

When Maggie Tells Cal She's Pregnant

Maggie was shocked to learn she was pregnant with Andrew's baby because it complicated her future, knowing she wanted to prioritize her career. The fact that they are already broken up didn't help either, but Andrew was willing to be there for her amid the pregnancy. The problem was that Maggie didn't want to be with Andrew because she wanted to be with Cal (considering Cal already let his dead wife go in Season 1).

Believing that she doesn't have a future with Cal unless she is honest about her situation, Maggie casually revealed her pregnancy to Cal in Sullivan's Crossing Season 2, Episode 9.

At one point during breakfast, Maggie let the pregnancy news slip, telling Cal, "Everything does taste better when you're pregnant." Cal didn't flinch or react after Maggie's revelation; his lack of reaction meant something later.

Meanwhile, Andrew returned in Sullivan's Crossing Season 2, Episode 7 to accompany Phoebe to tell Maggie about the devastating thing that Walter did involving the billing fraud scheme.

During his comeback, it was clear that Maggie and Andrew are not compatible with each other. Andrew came out as rude and manipulative, with him telling Maggie's friends about her pregnancy (even if she didn't want him to) and failing to connect with her father, Sully.

At the end of the episode, Maggie gave Andrew an honest assessment of their situation, admitting they have different goals than before. She pointed out that her hometown and the campground helped her shift her focus in life by reconnecting with the part of her she lost in Boston. A distraught Andrew said that he hoped the baby would bring them closer, but it went sideways.

While Maggie reassured Andrew that he would always be part of their baby's life, she knew she needed to do everything independently.

Does Maggie Have or Lose Her Baby In Sullivan's Crossing?

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 revealed tragic news about Maggie and her baby: she suffered a miscarriage because of the fire that took place inside the diner in the Season 2 finale.

Although Season 2, Episode 10 tied up loose ends by showing Cal and Maggie together and Sully being able to save the Crossing from being sold, the sophomore run ended with a cliffhanger due to the raging fire that placed Sully's life in danger.

While Sully ended up surviving in the end, Season 3, Episode 1 provided hints about Maggie's miscarriage, showing her sad reaction when she was folding baby clothes and seeing children.

Speaking with Good Housekeeping in May 2025, Morgan Kohan explained the importance of the miscarriage storyline in Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, noting that "it affects so many different people in many capacities:"

"I think it was a really important storyline to bring up this season, as this topic is not talked about as much as it should be. It affects so many different people in many capacities — whether it's happened to you or someone you love. I was definitely nervous to portray it respectfully and in the right capacity to be honest and help people feel seen."

Maggie's miscarriage storyline carried over throughout a good chunk of Season 3, affecting her narrative trajectory and her romantic journey with Cal. Despite that, Cal was present amid her struggles, ensuring she felt heard and seen during the ordeal.

How Maggie Loses Her Baby

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, Episode 1 revealed that Maggie's miscarriage affected her day-to-day life and her emotional connection to Cal.

When Cal tried to be intimate with her, Maggie chose not to. She also took a day off work after seeing a happy family inside the campground.

A flashback scene in the Season 3 premiere finally revealed how Maggie lost her baby. While inside the hospital after the fire, Maggie woke up to the news about the miscarriage, with Edna telling her the bad news.

It turned out that the stress of seeing Sully in danger was "a little too much for the baby." A traumatized Maggie could only cry and be devastated about the reveal, and the experience forever changed her.

What Episode Does Maggie Have Her Miscarriage?

Although the reveal of Maggie's miscarriage took place in Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, Episode 1, the actual unfortunate event happened during the Season 2 finale (Episode 10).

The stress of seeing Sully's life in danger was only the tip of the iceberg. She had been stressed throughout Season 2 due to various factors, such as Andrew's manipulative nature and the reveal involving Walter's ties to her legal fiasco.

This is on top of Sully almost surrendering to the police due to his past role in Lola's accident (though this was resolved in Season 2, Episode 9).

Amid her struggles, Frank gave Maggie a pep talk about the aftermath of her miscarriage in Season 3, Episode 1. He comforted her, telling Maggie that her life is like a butterfly: "Do you want to live your life hiding in a cocoon or do you want to spread your wings and fly like the butterfly?"

Frank's honest advice gave Maggie something to ponder on. While it took a while, she decided to move forward and see the positives of her life.

Will Maggie and Cal Have a Baby at Some Point?

After Andrew and Maggie's romantic chapter ended, she still has a problem: Cal told her in Sullivan's Crossing Season 2, Episode 6 that he doesn't want kids.

Season 3 explained why Cal doesn't want any children, with him telling Maggie that the issue was mainly due to his own childhood. It turned out that Cal's father had a history of schizophrenia, and, given that the condition is genetic, he was scared that he might pass it to his kids in the future.

This revelation placed a major hiccup in Maggie's plan to start a family, but she eventually understood Cal's situation after he opened up to her about his abusive childhood. Whether they will have kids remains uncertain at this point, but anything is possible due to their strong love for each other.