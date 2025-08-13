Sullivan's Crossing: Cal Circles July 22 for an Important Reason, as Implied by Season One's Finale

Sullivan's Crossing Season 1's finale subtly hinted at why July 22 is an important day for Cal (Chad Michael Murray) and his future with Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan). One of the central storylines in the Canadian family drama series is the love story between Cal and Maggie, and it didn't start on a happy note because Maggie, in Season 1, had a boyfriend in Boston named Andrew.

Season 1 made it clear that Cal and Maggie had undeniable chemistry, but several factors kept them from being together. Aside from Maggie's obvious commitment to Andrew, Cal also had an emotional baggage that kept him from fully pursuing Maggie, and it was due to his late wife, Lynne.

Based on Robyn Carr's novel, Sullivan's Crossing is one of the trending shows on Netflix U.S. after Season 3 was recently added to the streamer's library on August 11, 2025.

Why Cal Circles July 22 in Sullivan's Crossing

Netflix

Sullivan's Crossing Season 1, Episode 2 showed Cal (played by Chad Micheal Murray who is part of the cast of Freakier Friday) circling July 22 in his calendar for an unknown reason, but it seemed to hint that the date was a crucial moment in his past. He encircled the date right after he felt defeated because he learned that Maggie's boyfriend had come to town to reunite with her.

While the next batch of episodes didn't really explain the significance of July 22 in Cal's life, some scenes showed Cal counting down the days to the said date. The Season 1 finale ultimately pulled back the curtain on what the date means, and it's quite heartbreaking.

Netflix

The finale showed a flashback sequence of Cal and his dying wife, Lynne, inside the hospital, revealing that his wife decided to stop the treatment to prevent her from suffering from the harsh effects of ALS. Lynne wanted Cal to scatter her ashes in the most beautiful place he could find, while she also made him promise to find someone who would make him happy.

Although Sullivan's Crossing didn't confirm if Cal's wife died on July 22, there could be a far deeper reason why he decided to encircle the date.

The finale implied that July 22 was the day he finally let go of his dead wife by scattering her ashes on a beautiful coast, cementing his newfound beginning. This act also meant that Cal could finally pursue Maggie without feeling guilty about his past marriage.

What Happened to Cal & Maggie in Sullivan's Crossing?

Netflix

While Cal managed to let go of Lynne and move forward in Sullivan's Crossing, the romance between him and Maggie didn't happen instantly because of the different hurdles they needed to overcome.

Maggie had to deal with the legal fiasco that got her arrested at the start of Sullivan's Crossing Episode 1, while also grappling with the revelation that she was pregnant with Andrew's baby.

Meanwhile, Cal also had to explain to Maggie why he had suddenly left in the Season 1 finale (little did he know that the shady Lola had hidden his letter to Maggie in the first place).

While Season 2 showcased a rocky start between Cal and Maggie, the pair eventually grew closer and even shared some intimate moments. However, Maggie was unsure about Cal after she learned that he didn't want kids (which is heartbreaking because she was already pregnant).

Despite that, Maggie still chose Cal. They even moved together in Season 3, Episode 8, after finally confessing their romantic feelings to each other in Episode 6.

However, Maggie and Cal couldn't seem to catch a break because the Season 3 finale revealed that she was actually married to a guy named Liam. This issue will need to be resolved in Season 4 before cementing their happy ending.