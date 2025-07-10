Sullivan's Crossing Confirms Why Maggie Got Arrested All the Way Back In Season 1's Second Episode

Sullivan's Crossing Season 1, Episode 2 explained why Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) was arrested. Based on Robyn Carr's novel of the same name, the Canadian drama follows the story of Dr. Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon whose life took a drastic turn after she was involved in a legal fiasco.

This embarrassing event shaped Maggie's journey in the series, kickstarting a fresh start that made her reflect on her personal and professional life. After her life falls apart due to her arrest, Maggie decides to return to her hometown in Nova Scotia to reassess everything.

Sullivan's Crossing Seasons 1 and 2 were added to Netflix U.S. on July 8, 2025. The show's debut season is currently trending at the #2 spot among TV shows on the streamer. Sullivan's Crossing premiered on CTV on March 19, 2023. The series stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray (one of the main cast members of Freakier Friday), Tom Jackson, Scott Patterson, and Andrea Menard.

Why Was Maggie Arrested in Sullivan’s Crossing?

Sullivan's Crossing Season 1, Episode 1 saw Dr. Maggie Sullivan at the peak of her career as a neurosurgeon in Boston. While on the verge of getting recognized by the Neurological Association of America, she and her business partner, Dr. Bob Hollis, were arrested by the FBI.

Season 1, Episode 2 then revealed that Maggie was arrested because of a billing fraud scheme at their medical practice. While unaware of Bob's illegal activities, she was accused of negligence and was included in the arrest.

However, when Bob claimed full responsibility for his actions, Maggie was cleared of a lawsuit. Although she was freed from custody, damage to her reputation was done; the hospital Maggie worked at doesn't want to hire her back anymore, which led her to lie low in her hometown.

What made matters worse was that Episode 2 also confirmed that Maggie was being sued for negligence by the parent of one of her patients who died in a car accident. It seemed that this second lawsuit brought back her bad reputation, which is why she decided to stay longer in Sullivan's Crossing.

Why Maggie’s Return to Sullivan’s Crossing Was Difficult

Maggie's return to her hometown wasn't proper since she had a lot of emotional baggage. For starters, she just abandoned the life she worked hard to build in Boston for a crime she didn't even commit.

The timing was also unfortunate because her boyfriend, Andrew, got a job in Boston, and they were on the verge of moving in together before the arrest.

Reuniting with her father, Walter "Sully" Sullivan (played by Scott Patterson, who had an exit scare in the Season 2 finale), was also not smooth sailing because their father-daughter relationship seemed damaged after she abandoned him and moved to Boston for her career.

With her relationships (both personal and romantic) falling apart, a fresh start appeared to be what Maggie needed, especially after a brewing romance may be in the cards with the mysterious Cal (Sully's campgrounds assistant).

All in all, it seemed like Maggie's arrest might end up being a good thing. Ending up in her hometown might be the best way for her to find herself after losing everything she thought defined her in Boston.