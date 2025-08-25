Marvel Studios Reportedly Moving Forward With 3 MCU Sequels

Despite an overall reduction in Marvel Studios projects, an insider claims three long-awaited MCU sequels are progressing well. The Multiverse Saga has maintained a balance of new heroes' origin stories and sequels, with some MCU franchises, like Guardians of the Galaxy, coming to an end and others, like Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*, just beginning. As the Multiverse Saga heads towards its endpoint with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, the next phases of the MCU are already being planned out.

Last year, Disney (Marvel's parent company) CEO Bob Iger announced a reduction in Marvel Studios content in the coming years. This has resulted in several high-profile projects being shelved or stalled in development, to the disappointment of fans. Sequels to established names sometimes fare better in the current superhero landscape, and Marvel Studios is eyeing several Avengers for more stories.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez reported in his latest Marvel Q&A that three MCU sequels are "alive and well in development," suggesting that these titles are solid bets to form a part of the MCU's Phase 7.

Marvel Studios is Making Progress On These 3 Sequels

Shang-Chi 2

Marvel

A sequel to 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings has been rumored to be in development for years, but has never made its way to Marvel's official release schedule. Star Simu Liu has been clear about his eagerness to return as his martial arts hero (and he will finally get that chance as one of the cast members in Avengers: Doomday), but his sequel has taken a moment to get off the ground.

That may have stalled again with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton moving on to direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day, forcing Marvel Studios to either hold off until Cretton's work on the Spidey film is done or find a new director to helm Shang-Chi 2.

Nevertheless, this latest report suggests Marvel Studios hasn't forgotten Shang-Chi and his sequel may be one of the first in the MCU's next phase.

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Ryan Coogler launched one of Marvel's most popular franchises in 2018's Black Panther, with a sequel following in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The second film had to change direction after the tragic death of lead star Chadwick Boseman, and instead gave the mantle to T'Challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Coogler has stayed ingrained in the Marvel ecosystem since the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, also overseeing Ironheart and Eyes of Wakanda as a producer. While the director took a moment to direct his passion project, Sinners, this year, signs seem to suggest Coogler will soon be back in the Black Panther universe for a threequel.

Black Panther is one of the strongest franchises in the MCU's catalogue, so it's no surprise the studio wants to continue it. Some reports even suggest Black Panther 3 could be out as soon as 2028, making it a likely Phase 7 project.

Strange Academy

Marvel

Strange Academy has long been in the MCU's rumor mill but has never been officially announced. The project was one of three that Marvel Studios reportedly shelved, but this latest update suggests it is back on the table.

Strange Academy would be a sequel to or spin-off of the Doctor Strange franchise, adapting the comics of the same name into a Disney+ series. The comics see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) train a new generation of young people from various worlds to master sorcery.

This storyline was hinted at toward the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) became a student at Kamar-Taj. Ironheart also teased a potential magic academy storyline via Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah), a known member of Strange Academy in the comics. As the MCU continues to set up these various characters in projects, it only sets the stage further for Strange Academy's arrival.