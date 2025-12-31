Every Disney Animation Movie That Passed $1 Billion at the Box Office

Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest release has broken the $1 million mark, making it the fifth Disney Animation film to gross such a gargantuan figure at the global box office. Even though Disney has been making animated blockbusters for nearly 100 years at this point, relatively few of them have managed to break the glass ceiling that is $1 billion.

Over the years, only five Disney Animation movies have grossed over $1 billion, with each of them released within the last twelve years (starting with Frozen in 2013). The Disney-owned Pixar has managed to cross $1 billion several times throughout its history; however, those titles stand separately from Walt Disney Animation Studios-produced fare.

The studio's latest release, Zootopia 2, is the latest to hit the lofty mark, doing so in just a matter of weeks.

It is worth noting that when one accounts for inflation, the number of Disney Animation movies to break $1 billion more than doubles. Accounting for inflation, the likes of Snow White, Bambi, Cinderella, Peter Pan, 101 Dalmatians, Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King would all be added to the list.

Every Disney Movie To Make Over $1 Billion at the Box Office

Zootopia 2

Disney

Zootopia 2 is the most recent $1 billion-maker for Walt Disney Animation Studios, as the 2025 animated film crossed the $1 billion mark after only 11 days in theaters worldwide. This marks the fastest that an animated movie has reached $1 billion. Given that the Zootopia sequel is only just beginning its theatrical journey, there is still potential for it to make even more going forward.

Even more impressive, Zootopia 2 has already become the highest-grossing movie in the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios! Zootopia 2 surpassed the studio's previous record holder, Frozen 2, at $1.45 billion, on New Year's Eve 2025!

Zootopia 2 welcomed fans back into the fur-lined world of Zootopia, a sprawling, animal-inhabited city that shares many similarities with our real world. The animated sequel once again follows the detective duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman) as they investigate the emergence of a snake in their mammal-dominated metropolis.

Moana 2

Disney

Last fall, Moana 2 marked Disney Animation's first $1 billion movie in over five years, as the sea-faring franchise returned for its first-ever sequel. Moana 2 managed to climb to $1.59 billion at the global box office, thanks to a stellar $460 million performance domestically.

The film, which was initially envisioned as a Disney+ series, funnily enough, stands as the 11th highest-grossing animated movie of all time, with the Moana brand asserting its dominance as one of Disney's modern megahits. Hopefully, it can carry that momentum into next year with the release of the live-action remake of the first film.

Frozen 2

Disney

After the first Frozen became a phenomenon in 2013, marking the first time a Disney Animation movie had crossed $1 billion at the global box office, its sequels swooped in and eclipsed even the lofty mark set by its predecessor. Frozen 2 made over $1.45 billion worldwide, enough to make it the second-highest-grossing animated movie ever at the time.

In the years since its 2019 release, the film has remained high on the all-time list, dropping only two spots (to number four) and remaining Walt Disney Animation Studios' biggest movie of all time.

Zootopia

Disney

There is a reason Zootopia 2 exists, and a lot of it has to do with the incredible reception of the first film in 2016. The original Zootopia was Disney Animation's second $1 billion-maker ever, reaching $1.025 billion at the global box office (a mark that Zootopia 2 will likely pass in the coming days).

The original Zootopia, like Frozen before it, launched a whole new franchise for the Disney corporation, one that fans will likley see more of for decades to come—especially if its sequels are as lauded as Zootopia's.

Frozen

Disney

Frozen is the film that started it all when it comes to Disney Animation's pursuit of the vaunted $1 billion mark. The now-classic animated blockbuster, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, became a full-on phenomenon upon release, staying in theaters for months after its November 2013 debut.

Making $1.29 billion at the global box office, Frozen stood for some time as the biggest animated movie of all time, only to be toppled by its successor, Frozen 2, six years later. Now, with Frozen 3 and 4 on the horizon, we will have to see if the franchise can maintain its hot streak, or if Disney will have to "let it go."