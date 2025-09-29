Pixar Needs to Break This 8-Year Box Office Cold Streak In 2026

Pixar is one of the core companies under Disney's umbrella, but in recent years, the animation studio hasn't been the box office behemoth it once was. Pixar is the studio known for beloved franchises like Toy Story, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, and Inside Out. The Pixar name has become synonymous with excellent animated family films, and while that sentiment remains true, this excellence isn't translating to box office turns, particularly when it comes to the studio's original releases.

It's been eight years since Pixar had an original IP (i.e., a film that wasn't a sequel in an existing franchise) that crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. The last film to hold this milestone was Coco, which earned over $800 million globally (and has a sequel, Coco 2, on the way).

Since then, Pixar has released several originals, including Onward, Soul, Luca, Turning Red, Elemental, and Elio, but none have crossed the half-billion milestone. Meanwhile, Pixar's recent sequel releases, like Inside Out 2, Toy Story 4, and The Incredibles 2, easily passed the half-billion mark.

Pixar

This is a downward trend for Pixar, whose previous franchise-starters, such as Brave, Up, Wall-E, and Ratatouille, easily crossed $500 million at the box office worldwide. The studio has always maintained a healthy balance of producing original IP and sequels in its existing franchises. Still, if this box office trend is anything to go by, it suggests that sequels are the most sure-fire path to big returns for the studio.

There are a few factors to consider in this equation that could be adding to the downturn for Pixar's originals. One is the impact of the global pandemic, which eliminated cinema-going prospects for Onward, Soul, Luca, and Turning Red. These films were ushered to streaming on Disney+ instead, essentially ruining any chance of a big box office splash.

Another factor is the launch of Disney+. The streaming service offers families a more affordable and easier way to watch Pixar releases at home, which is a significant consideration given the increase in the cost of living worldwide. Disney does not release streaming metrics publicly, so it's unclear how much of a mark these films made on Disney+.

Meanwhile, audiences are more familiar with Pixar's sequels, which may explain why they are more willing to pay to see them in cinemas, contributing to their bigger box office profits.

Can Pixar Turn Things Around at the Box Office in 2026?

Pixar

Pixar's sole 2025 release was the original sci-fi film Elio, which unfortunately did not leave much of an impression at the box office, grossing just over $150 million worldwide. However, coming into 2026, Pixar does have an opportunity to turn this around.

In 2026, Pixar will release the new original film Hoppers, a sci-fi comedy about a group of scientists who figure out how to transfer human minds into life-like animal robot bodies, allowing them to communicate with the animal kingdom. The movie is directed by Daniel Chong, a member of Pixar's creative team who worked on Turning Red, Elemental, and Lightyear, as well as the Cartoon Network series We Bare Bears.

With cinema attendance returning to normal since the end of the global pandemic, each subsequent Pixar theatrical release has a better chance of regaining the box office glory of the pre-pandemic years. However, not much can be done about those who choose to wait for the eventual Disney+ release of these films, so that may still be a hindering factor.

Later in the year, Pixar will return to its original heavy-hitting franchise with the release of Toy Story 5, a film with a higher chance of crossing the $500 million mark and becoming the studio's hit of the year.

Nevertheless, a lot is riding on Hoppers' success. Pixar's recent slew of originals that failed to cross the half-billion mark haven't seen much investment in their future as franchises, with no sequels announced for Luca, Turning Red, or Onward. If Hoppers fails to make much impact, it may suffer the same fate. But if the film succeeds, Pixar may have its next original franchise on hand.