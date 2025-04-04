Disney Takes Action Following Coco 2 Announcement Mistake

Disney and Pixar made a release date mistake when announcing Coco 2.

Pixar's Coco tells the heartwarming tale of a young boy named Miguel who goes on a colorful, musical adventure in The Land of the Dead.

The animated picture won big at the 2018 Academy Awards, taking home the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. It also raked in $814.3 million at the global box office.

Disney Announcement Creates Mistake for Pixar Sequel

Pixar

During the Walt Disney Company's March 20 shareholder meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Coco 2, a sequel to the smash hit 2017 original, was in the works from Pixar.

That announcement was promptly posted to Pixar's social media accounts, but the text of the post read, "coming to theaters in 2029." The post's original incarnation is still accessible in the version history on X.

Pixar

Pixar sequels taking a long time to arrive is nothing new (The Incredibles 2 came out almost 14 years after The Incredibles), but nevertheless, this would create a 12-year gap between Coco installments.

However, shortly after the post was made, Disney evidently realized its mistake and took action to remove the text that indicated a 2029 release window. Moreover, "2029" was also scrubbed from an article on Disney's official website (via Scott Gustin).

This could mean a few things. It might be that the 2029 date was incorrect, or it could be that Coco 2 does hit theaters in 2029, but the studio was not ready to make that information known yet.

A Plethora of Pixar Projects in Progress

Pixar

In addition to Coco 2, Pixar Animation Studios has a ton on its plate for the coming months and years.

First up is Elio, arriving theatrically on June 20. It focuses on a tween boy who finds himself on an outer space escapade when an alien culture mistakenly considers him Earth's ambassador.

Young star Yonas Kibreab lends his voice to the titular protagonist. The supporting cast includes Zoe Saldana, Jameela Jamil from She-Hulk, and Lieutenant Robert Barone himself, Brad Garrett.

Then, on March 6, 2026 comes Hoppers, starring Disney Channel's Piper Curda, Jon Hamm, and Bobby Moynihan. The seemingly madcap film follows a girl named Mabel who "hops" her consciousness into a robotic beaver.

Next on Pixar's docket is another Toy Story movie. Toy Story 5 escapes the playroom (albeit potentially with some glaring character omissions) on June 19, 2026.

The narrative crux of the fifth film in the iconic franchise is the conflict between tech vs. toys, as Buzz, Woody, and the gang compete with an electronic tablet for Bonnie's attention.

Beyond 2026, Pixar has much more in development, including an Incredibles threequel and a movie without an official title.

Fans can also rest assured that creativity and ideas constantly percolate at Pixar (the billion-dollar-grossing Inside Out 2 seems likely for a follow-up) as the legendary Disney-owned animation house looks toward the future.