Marvel Zombies Reveals First Look At 7 Zombified MCU Characters

A new look at the upcoming Marvel Zombies series showed off a new batch of MCU heroes and villains who will be zombified on Disney+. Marking the latest R-rated effort from the MCU (the first animated one as well), Marvel Zombies will bring some of the MCU's biggest names into action in a scary story centered on the undead. Many of those characters will be depicted as part of the infected as well, leaving fans excited to see a terrifying new take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Studios shared a new look at seven zombified characters from the upcoming Marvel Zombies series on Disney+. While Zombies will utilize a number of classic MCU heroes as protagonists to fight off a worldwide zombie infestation, the other side of the fight will include some of the biggest and most powerful heroes and villains Marvel has to offer. Some of those characters have been kept secret through this show's marketing tour, but more information is leaking out as the series gets closer to its release.

ComicBook shared the image from the new R-rated series, which includes half a dozen heroes and villains who will be infected by the zombie virus. The army of the undead stands in front of an undisclosed building, and fans can point out a handful of notable MCU characters in this group.

Marvel Studios

From left to right, the zombified MCU characters featured in this new photo are as follows:

Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Emil Blonsky/Abomination

Nebula

Okoye

Monica Rambeau/Photon

Ghost

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Marvel Zombies, the next Disney+ show being released for the MCU, will be a spin-off from Season 1, Episode 5 of 2021's What If...?, which centered on a zombie infestation.

Behind Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, a new team of Avengers will be tasked with a major challenge as the world is overrun by the undead, forcing the team to take out many of their old friends.

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies will debut on Disney+ on October 3, 2025.

What to Expect From Zombiefied MCU Characters in Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

While a few thrilling team-ups are confirmed to occur on the heroes' side of Marvel Zombies, the antagonists will drive this series forward more than anything else. Fans also expect to see some major differences in the zombies from this show than what was originally depicted in What If...?'s fifth episode from 2021.

Due to this show being rated TV-MA, Marvel will have the chance to go further than ever before with the violence and thematic elements that will be highlighted in all four episodes. This rating will open the door to gorier and bloodier action sequences, potentially more R-rated language, and overall scarier imagery than fans have seen in any animated MCU Disney+ show to date.

Marvel has proven to be open to this kind of storytelling, as Daredevil: Born Again and Deadpool & Wolverine both held nothing back in terms of blood and gore on the big and small screen. Throw zombies into the mix for this series, and there is no telling how wild the visuals and plot lines will get once Marvel's top heroes dive into battle.

While details on the story and some of the characters are still being kept secret, new images like this one set the stage for what could be Marvel's most experimental and daring story to date.