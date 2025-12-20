LEGO Marvel 2026: All 12 Sets Confirmed to Release Next Year

Nine new LEGO sets featuring notable Marvel characters and vehicles will be released in 2026. Next year will be a big year for Marvel Studios due to the looming arrival of Avengers: Doomsday and the return of several shows on Disney+, such as Daredevil: Born Again and VisionQuest. While the on-screen MCU is expected to make a big splash for fans, Marvel's merchandising arm is also not holding back when releasing brand-new LEGO sets in 2026 that should be essential purchases for longtime fans.

LEGO is known for replicating some of Marvel's biggest moments and characters from the pages of the comics, and the trend will continue in 2026 with new sets featuring the Daily Bugle, Hulkbuster, and a buildable Groot.

The New Marvel LEGO Sets Coming in 2026

76334 Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman

LEGO

A brand-new LEGO set based on Spider-Man 3 will be available in 2026, the first-ever to be based on the Tobey Maguire threequel. Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman depicts the fight between Spidey and two of the movie's villains: Venom and Sandman.

In 2024, LEGO released a set featuring Sandman and Spider-Man's final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This new 2026 set uses its 201 pieces to create a display piece depicting Sandman's destruction and Venom's symbiotic web. The set is currently priced at $24.99.

76335 Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider Motorcycle

LEGO

As part of the January 2026 wave, Ghost Rider is taking the spotlight in LEGO form as a new set mainly involving his bike and, unexpectedly, Spider-Man. The set is only priced at $9.99 for 72 pieces, which is a steal for many longtime fans and collectors.

This isn't the first time that Ghost Rider and Spider-Man have been together in LEGO form, since model number 76058 featured the two superheroes in a team-up set against Hobgoblin.

76336 Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine

LEGO

Another unique Marvel LEGO set in 2026 is Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine. The set, priced at $19.99, includes two mini figures: the Venomized version of the X-Men hero and the web-slinging hero from Queens.

This historic set introduces the first-ever Venomized Wolverine LEGO minifigure, a potential milestone for collectors, particularly those accustomed to customizing figures for their comic-accurate character models.

76342 Daily Bugle

LEGO

An epic build-and-display set is set to arrive for Marvel LEGO collectors in January 2026 in the form of the Daily Bugle, Peter Parker's workplace in the movies and the comics. A similar Daily Bugle set was released in June 2021, and it featured an incredible 3789 pieces with 25 minifigures.

This version of the set is downscaled a fair bit, coming with 781 pieces and retailing for $99.99. What sets this version of the iconic newspaper headquarters apart are the minifigures that are included, with Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Mysterio, Venomized Captain America, J. Jonah Jameson, and the Rhino all packed in.

76343 Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk

LEGO

With 413 pieces, a cheaper version of the Hulkbuster in LEGO form will also be released in 2026. The set is priced at $49.99.

This is not the first LEGO Hulkbuster figure since the company released a massive version in January 2023: set #76210. As part of LEGO's Marvel Ultimate Collector's Series, the first set was designed for adults with a whopping 4,049 pieces to cement its imposing scale.

This smaller set is based on Avengers: Age of Ultron, creating a display piece that allows fans to show off the Hulkbuster fighting the Hulk in the streets of Johannesburg.

76344 Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition

LEGO

Another of Tony Stark's suits of armor will be getting the LEGO treatment next year, with the Mark 3 getting a massive model depicting the iconic suit from the first Iron Man.

Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition will retail for $129.99 and comes with 1297 pieces that perfectly capture the intricate shaping and detail of the Mark 3 armor.

76337 Miles Morales Mech vs. Spider-Man 2099

LEGO

For the uninitiated, LEGO Mech figures are buildable and posable toy models of large, humanoid robots based on certain characters like those under the Marvel umbrella.

Another new Mech figure set is set for release in January 2026 for a price of $14.99. This 135-piece kit will focus on Miles Morales alongside another figure of Spider-Man 2099, paying homage to their epic clash in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (despite their designs being based on the comics).

76338 Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock

LEGO

More Mech Marvel-themed sets are arriving in January 2026 in the form of Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus figures.

Alongside the two LEGO mech figures, an additional Spider-Gwen minifigure will be part of the set, laying the groundwork for collectors to recreate scenes from the comics. As part of the mech sets, specialized joints and armor pieces are included, unleashing one's creativity to pose the figures in dynamic action.

The set is priced at $29.99 and comes with 315 pieces.

76341 Ravager Jumpsuit Groot

LEGO

LEGO is once again highlighting Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy, this time in his Ravager outfit.

Groot has been a fan-favorite ever since he took the spotlight in James Gunn's Guardians trilogy. In fact, in May 2022, the MCU's version of Groot finally received its own LEGO figure, showcasing a figure inspired by Baby Groot's famous dancing scene from the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A Venomized take on Groot was also released, depicting him with the symbiote taking over.

Meanwhile, this new 2026 LEGO set featuring Groot has 604 pieces, and it is priced at $59.99.

11206: Spidey on his Motorcycle vs. Rhino

LEGO

Sets based on Spidey and His Amazing Friends have been a staple of the LEGO Marvel portfolio for a few years now, and 2026 is no different.

The smallest of these models is a build depicting Spider-Man facing off against the Rhino, coming in at a price of $9.99. The 61-piece set features Spidey with a web-themed motorcycle as well as a pizza launcher for the nefarious Rhino.

11207: Spidey: Underwater Vehicles

LEGO

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 4 sees the show adopting a pirate theming, and Spidey: Underwater Vehicles runs with that aesthetic wholeheartedly.

Retailing for $34.99 and coming with 154 pieces, Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Doc-Ock each get an aquatic-themed mode of transport. Peter gets a jet-type craft with turbines and crab-like claws, Doctor Octopus gets a whale-like submarine, and Gwen is housed in a turtle-themed vehicle.

11208: Team Spidey Pirate Ship

LEGO

Rounding out the Spidey and His Amazing Friends wave is another set based on Season 4, depicting a web-slinging pirate ship for Peter, Miles, and Gwen to captain. A pirate version of Green Goblin is also included, who gets a small boat to cause havoc in. The set will retail for $49.99 and comes with 201 pieces.

Sadly, a figure for Jeff the Land Shark is not included, despite Season 4 being his first-ever appearance in television.