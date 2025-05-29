Jeff the Shark Finally Makes His Marvel TV Debut

Fan-favorite Marvel character Jeff the Shark is finally making his television debut. Jeff's first appearance was in Marvel's West Coast Avengers comics, where he was introduced as a pet for Kate Bishop and Gwen Poole. However, the character rose to fame when he became a playable character in NetEase's Marvel Rivals online hero shooter.

Jeff's growing popularity has led to the character receiving his own Marvel comics series (Jeff the Land Shark), and he is also set for a surprising television debut. As ComicBook.com shared, Jeff the Land Shark will be featured in Season 4 of the Disney+ series Spidey and his Amazing Friends. The new season of the children's animated series includes a water-themed arc that sees the Spidey friends embark on some pirate adventures. These stories allow the show to introduce some water-based heroes, including Jeff the Shark.

Disney+

Jeff's design can be glimpsed in the Season 4 poster for Spidey and his Amazing Friends where the smiling shark is shown jumping out of the water in the background. Jeff's depiction differs from a typical shark's, as he has four limbs that allow him to walk on land and swim in water.

The friendly design of Jeff in the Disney+ show matches his personality as a mischievous but adorable being. His powers in the comics don't extend beyond those of a shark, but in Marvel Rivals, Jeff has gained popularity for his healing and burrowing abilities.

Disney+

ComicBook.com also reports that Jeff will receive his own original song in Season 4 of Spidey and his Amazing Friends, "It's Jeff," written by the show's composer, Patrick Stump (of Fall Out Boy fame).

Spidey and his Amazing Friends is made by Marvel Studios Animation and Atomic Cartoons for Disney Jr. The leading trio comprises Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Alkaio Thiele), Miles Morales/Spin (Jakari Fraser), and Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider (Audrey Bennett). Fans will be able to catch Jeff's debut in Season 4 of Spidey and his Amazing Friends on June 16 on Disney Jr. and on Disney+ a day later.

Will Jeff the Shark Appear in MCU Movies or Series Next?

Marvel Rivals

It's surprising that it's taken this long for Jeff to make his television debut, given the character's popularity, which has skyrocketed since Marvel Rivals. Apart from Marvel comics and Marvel Rivals, Jeff has appeared briefly in the Disney+ film LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition.

Jeff's inherent charm makes him an ideal addition to a children's series like Spidey and his Amazing Friends, but Marvel fans are also hoping to see him in the MCU at some point.

In an interview with Brandon Davis on Phase Hero about the release of What If...? Season 3, Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum jokingly teased that "You know it's coming" and that "we're all big Jeff fans around here."

It's unclear what upcoming MCU television or film projects Jeff might be slotted into, but Marvel Studios has seen success with its adorable animal characters before, such as Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket Raccoon and Cosmo. Taking a similar approach to Jeff would quickly make him an MCU standout.