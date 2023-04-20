Disney+ Announces Tom Holland's Spider-Man Movie Streaming Release Date

After years of waiting, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming is finally set to release on Disney+.

Much conversation has been made over the Spider-Man films streaming stateside, as the character remains under the Sony Pictures banner with Marvel Studios working in partnership with Sony on the MCU take on the character.

US Spidey fans have for years been finagling their way around international streaming borders to get their fix of the webhead at home, as some (if not all) past Spider-Man films have made their way onto Disney+ in a select few markets.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Comes Home

A new tweet from the official Disney+ account revealed Tom Holland's webhead is finally headed to Disney+ stateside for the first time.

The tweet promoting a number of Spider-Man films coming to the service included the mention that Holland's solo Spidey debut, Spider-Man: Homecoming, will release on Disney+ on Friday, May 12.

This comes after US streaming rights for Marvel's wall-crawler have been tangled up elsewhere, with both Far From Home and No Way Home still remaining absent from the service.

Tom Holland's web-slinging epics, along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films, have been available in some combination in a number of international markets, but, up to this point, the super-powered blockbusters have remained off Disney+ in the US.

Also included in the tweet was info that Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man would be released on Friday, April 21 on the US version of Disney+.

When Will Disney's Spider-Man Collection Be Complete?

Over the years, Disney has slowly started to amass its Marvel collection on Disney+, bringing over Fox properties recently like the X-Men films and even the Netflix Defenders saga (including Charlie Cox's Daredevil).

But its white whale - at least stateside - continues to be the various Spider-Man movies.

While this movie brings them closer than before to having all eight live-action Spidey films under one roof, it is a little frustrating that the collection is incomplete.

However, it feels like it is a priority for Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and co. As these licensing agreements start to come up, it looks as though Disney is going to do everything in its power to gobble up the remaining wall-crawling epics, especially those that relate directly to the MCU (Far From Home and No Way Home).

With another Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie seemingly on the way and an animated streaming series focused on the character headed to Disney+, it can only be a matter of time before US Disney+ subscribers can enjoy the big-screen Spider-Man saga from front to back.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, May 12.