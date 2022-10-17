Disney+ Just Added X-Men’s Last-Ever Movie From Fox

Slowly but surely, the X-Men are working their way into the Marvel Studios narrative, most recently with their first true mention by name in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while it will still be two years until the first official MCU X-Men title will hit the big screen for Marvel Studios with Deadpool 3, fans have the chance to catch up on the entire Fox saga thanks to Disney+.

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, the X-Men movies began making their way onto Disney's streaming service, allowing fans to catch up on Marvel's long live-action blockbuster history. Even though their arrivals on Disney+ have been fairly inconsistent, the collection is nearly complete with nearly all of those films having become available for fans worldwide to stream.

One of the last of those films that hasn't arrived yet is 2020's The New Mutants, the last X-Men movie produced by Fox, although reports indicated that its arrival date wasn't far off. Now, that day has finally come.

New Mutants Arrives on Disney+

The New Mutants

Thanks to the latest update to Disney+, 20th Century Fox's The New Mutants is now available to stream on the service as of Friday, October 14. This is the final movie produced exclusively by Fox before the company went under the Disney umbrella.

The full list of X-Men movies on the service can be seen below, along with the three Fantastic Four films also produced by Fox, in release order:

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

Fantastic 4

X-Men: The Last Stand

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Fantastic Four (2015)

X-Men Apocalypse

Deadpool

Logan

Deadpool 2

X-Men Dark Phoenix

The New Mutants

X-Men Saga Almost Complete on Disney+

Now that The New Mutants has made its way onto Disney+, the streamer almost holds every live-action story that made up the X-Men saga before the mutants make their way more fully into the MCU. However, this doesn't bring the complete collection onto Disney+, even though the only other movies that remain absent came out long before The New Mutants.

Disney+ is still missing Hugh Jackman's first two Wolverine movies, which are streaming on other services, which could just mean that Disney is waiting for a contract to expire on the back end before they join their X-Men movie brethren. Also not fully on the service yet are all three movies from the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy or The Incredible Hulk due to their own rights lying with other studios, meaning its unclear how far away Disney is from being able to stream the entire live-action Marvel legacy story.

But with The New Mutants finally on Disney+, fans can now catch up on all of the team-up efforts in this franchise before another epic team-up makes its way into the MCU as the first X-Men-related film. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are hard at work making Deadpool 3 a reality for its November 2024 release, and by then, things could look vastly different on the streaming front as well.

The New Mutants is now available to stream on Disney+.