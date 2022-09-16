Disney+ Is Adding One of X-Men's Worst Movies In October

It's been 22 years since the X-Men first made their way into live-action under 20th Century Fox's purview. X-Men landed in 2000 and over the course of two decades, the franchise went on to spawn eight different entries.

The movies brought the iconic group to life, creating all-time legacies, such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Patrick Stewart's Professor X. It even brought big stars such as Oscar Isaac, Sophie Turner, and Jessica Chastain into the fold.

But sadly, while there may be some entries adored by critics and fans alike, there are also some which are downright hated. One of those examples is none other than The New Mutants—which, to the relief of many, will soon be available to stream on Disney+ next month.

Disney+ Gets One of X-Men's (Not So) Finest

Marvel

Disney has officially announced that The New Mutants, one of the X-Men franchise's biggest flops and worst received entries, will be available to stream on Friday, October 14, on Disney+.

Currently, The New Mutants sits at a 35% critic approval on Rotten Tomatoes, which, when it comes to the X-Men franchise, is only better than 2019's Dark Phoenix. That widely panned outing landed at 22%.

In terms of what the film made at the box office when it was released in 2020, it only managed to scrap up $49 million against its production of roughly $80 million.

Previously, The New Mutants was available to stream on HBO Max before making its way over to The Mouse.

As of writing, these are all the other X-Men projects available on the service:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Logan

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Days of Future Past

X-Men: First Class

Wolverine and the X-Men (Series)

X-Men: The Last Stand

X2

X-Men

X-Men Evolution (Series)

X-Men: The Animated Series (Series)

So, MCU X-Men, When?

It's not very likely that many fans are too excited about going back to watch The New Mutants, given its terrible reception. But, having all of the X-Men films in one spot is at least a positive development as a whole.

This announcement once again brings forward a question that nearly every Marvel fan has been asking themselves for years: when in the world will the MCU see Mutants introduced?

Ms. Marvel provided the world with the first big real tease towards that very future. But after some massive announcements during San Diego Comic-Con and D23, it doesn't feel like those storylines are anywhere close to happening.

A recent report suggested that Marvel Studios may not actually be able to use the X-Men characters until 2025, or at least new adaptations of them. While they can supposedly bring back Fox characters, like Patrick Stewart's Professor X or Ryan Reynold's Deadpool, completely new takes on the character and new castings isn't possible thanks to leftover contracts.

Is any of that true? It's impossible to know for sure—but it sure seems like it, given how there aren't any clear plans for Mutants at any point throughout the Multiverse Saga. At least, none that fans know of just yet.

Hopefully, when that time comes, may Marvel Studios will be quick to properly adapt the likes of Magik, Cannonball, or Sunspot.

The next Marvel Mutant project, the animated X-Men '97, is set to hit Disney+ at some point next year.