MCU Multiverse Saga: Marvel Confirms 11 New Releases In Phase 6

Marvel Studios did not disappoint fans in Hall H when they gave sneak peeks at upcoming projects like She-Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Beyond just giving more details on previously announced series and movies, Marvel CCO Kevin Feige announced the next two phases after the current Phase 4. Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man: Quantumania in early 2023 and ends with Thunderbolts, releasing in July 2024.

The final phase they discussed, Phase 6, previewed the end of its newly titled Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, this still left plenty of available slots open in Phase 6.

Eight Titles Missing in Phase 6

Marvel

Kevin Feige revealed the first major pieces of Phase 6 of the MCU, including Fantastic Four, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Curiously, the sixth phase timeline spanning between 2024 and 2025 reserved eight other dates but left them untitled.

The eight dates include Fall 2024, Fall 2024, Winter 2024, Winter 2025, Spring 2025, Spring 2025, Summer 2025, and Summer 2025.

MCU Phase 6 Predictions

There are more than a few possibilities as for which projects can fill those empty Phase 6 slots, but fans have likely already heard of a good number of them.

Armor Wars

One project that had previously been announced, but was not mentioned at SDCC was Don Cheadle’s Armor Wars.

Cheadle was revealed at SDCC to play a role in Disney+’s Secret Invasion coming in 2023, so a development towards his own series may be near.

Shang-Chi 2

Simu Liu will certainly return as Shang-Chi in the MCU after a well-reviewed and well-received origin film at the box office. The second film in this franchise seems like a lock before the fifth Avengers film.

Ms. Marvel Season 2

After her adventures within the cosmos in The Marvels, Kamala Khan seems suited for a second season of Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

Khan has a very bright future in the MCU, especially after being revealed as a mutant in the Season 1 finale. Another grounded, family-driven season seems appropriate before a possible Avengers appearance.

Spider-Man 4

Normally, Sony Pictures plays by its own rules, sets a Spidey date, and Marvel Studios has to adjust accordingly. That will probably play out the same way if they decide to make another Tom Holland Spider-Man film, but maybe a new deal would help keep everything better connected and planned.

Doctor Strange 3

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced a major plot point moving forward: incursions. Fans of the Secret Wars comic books will know that incursions will likely play a major role in the MCU.

During the post-credit scene of Multiverse of Madness, Strange leaves with Clea (Charlize Theron) to fix an incursion he caused. A third Doctor Strange film including Clea, Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role could lead up nicely to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Other projects that could fill these gaps are The Mutants or another X-Men series/film, Young Avengers, Hawkeye Season 2, Eternals 2, the already-announced Ten Rings series, a Wakanda series, Thor 5, or Deadpool 3.

Phase 6 is set to begin with Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024.