Watch: Charlie Cox's Daredevil Returns In New She-Hulk Trailer

The new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built on new and engaging characters being added to the red brand roster. Specifically, on Disney+, Monica Rambeau, John Walker, Sylvie, Kate Bishop, Moon Knight, and Kamala Khan have all made immediate impacts in their respective series. Next up is Jennifer Walters, a superhero lawyer. She is more commonly known as She-Hulk.

She-Hulk will become the first "Hulk-titled" project in the MCU since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. The show will follow Walters as she balances being earth's mightiest attorney with adapting the powers of her cousin, Bruce Banner.

She-Hulk is another addition to a flourishing list of next-generation Marvel heroes making their debut in Phase 4. Marvel Studios is known for developing characters fans universally love. There is no better place to give new characters the spotlight than San Diego Comic-Con.

Second She-Hulk Official Trailer Brings Back Daredevil

During the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of She-Hulk took the stage. Led by lead actress Tatiana Maslany, they brought along the new official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Shockingly, the trailer closes with an all too familiar hero in an all too familiar suit: Daredevil.

Marvel

The hero seems to be wearing a red and yellow version of his Netflix suit.

Marvel

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!