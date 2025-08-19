Disney+ Officially Launches Its 15th Live-Stream TV Channel

Disney+ has officially rolled out its fifteenth always-on streaming channel, continuing its push into linear-style viewing within the platform. The launch expands the service's live-stream TV lineup, which began in 2024 with a handful of curated channels focused on popular Disney-owned content. These free-with-subscription channels allow premium subscribers to drop in and watch continuous streams of titles from Bluey to The Simpsons, and everything in between, without needing to select individual episodes.

On August 1, Disney+ officially added its 15th-ever live-stream TV channel: the "Outdoor Adventure" stream. This new 24/7 channel is geared toward viewers who crave exploration, spotlighting daring expeditions, wilderness survival, and other wild discoveries.

It continues Disney+'s growing experiment with linear-style programming, offering non-stop content for fans who prefer to drop in and start watching rather than selecting individual titles.

Also arriving in August is a new National Geographic series, Limitless: Live Better Now, premiering August 15, in which Avengers: Doomsday's Chris Hemsworth tackles three extreme challenges in a quest to uncover science-backed ways to live a longer, healthier life.

The series is expected to be a perfect fit for the "Outdoor Adventure" stream, bringing its mix of adrenaline and exploration to the channel's lineup.

Limitless: Live Better Now

With "Outdoor Adventure" stream marking a milestone fifteenth addition, now is the perfect time to look back at all the other live-stream channels that have launched on Disney+ to date, including those that are no longer available.

From animation and Marvel to ABC, here's a full rundown of the ever-evolving lineup.

Disney+ Playtime

Disney+

One of the first live channels to join Disney+ in September 2024, "Disney+ Playtime" offers a safe, kid-friendly viewing experience that runs all day, every day.

The channel features a curated selection of beloved children's series and shorts from the Disney+ on-demand library, including Puppy Dog Pals, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, Bluey, and Spidey and His Amazing Friends, one of five upcoming Spider-Man projects.

ABC News Live

Disney+

"ABC News Live," also launched in September 2024, brings 24/7 breaking news, live newscasts, special reports, and real-time coverage of major events to Disney+. Its debut proved especially timely, arriving just ahead of the high-stakes 2024 election season.

By October 1 of that year, the channel was already covering the vice presidential candidates' debate, giving subscribers direct access to political reporting without leaving the Disney+ platform.

Hits and Heroes

Disney+

Launched in October 2024 as "Epic Stories," "Hits & Heroes" offered a nonstop lineup of action-packed movies and series from Disney's biggest franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars.

However, the channel was quietly removed in May 2025 without any official explanation, alongside the "Real Life" stream.

Its disappearance disappointed many Marvel fans who enjoyed its effortless, continuous viewing format, especially since no replacement Marvel channel has been introduced.

Throwbacks

Disney+

"Throwbacks," premiering in October 2024, serves as Disney+'s hub for nostalgic pop culture favorites. The channel spotlights hit movies and TV shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s, catering to viewers who grew up during that era.

It offers a curated trip down memory lane with titles like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, The Proud Family, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Kim Possible, and the High School Musical series.

Speaking of throwbacks, Freakier Friday, in theaters now, brought back 10 original cast members from the 2003 classic.

For many subscribers aged 25-40, "Throwbacks" is a chance to relive their childhood and teen years, while possibly helping introduce these older shows to a new generation.

Real Life

Disney+

Debuting in October 2024, "Real Life" offered a continuous stream of documentaries, biopics, and true stories, with much of its lineup pulled from National Geographic's extensive catalog.

By May 2025, however, the channel was quietly removed from Disney+ alongside "Hits & Heroes." Its absence appears to have been partially filled by the "Outdoor Adventure" stream, which continues showcasing National Geographic content but with a stronger focus on those wild explorations.

Hallowstream

Disney+

First appearing in October 2024, "Hallowstream" was Disney+'s seasonal channel dedicated to spooky and festive things. Its lineup featured a mix of Halloween classics and family-friendly frights, including Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, Twitches, the Halloweentown series, Frankenweenie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more.

Designed to run only during the Halloween season, the channel provided a convenient way to get into the spirit without hunting through the library. While it disappeared after October ended, "Hallowstream" could return for the 2025 spooky season.

Season's Streamings

Disney+

Debuting in December 2024, "Season’s Streamings" was Disney+’s first-ever Christmas-themed live channel, created to capture the festive spirit with a curated mix of holiday movies, specials, and themed TV episodes.

The channel featured everything from classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol and Home Alone to Marvel's Hawkeye and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, plus The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

It also spotlighted seasonal favorites from Disney Animation, Pixar, and family franchises, offering nonstop holiday cheer throughout November and December. While it went offline after the season ended, "Season's Streamings" will likely return for the 2025 holiday season.

The Simpsons

Disney+

Launched in March 2025, "The Simpsons" stream gave fans a 24/7 marathon of all 767 episodes from seasons 1-35, programmed in chronological order. At nearly 300 hours of continuous viewing, it was the ultimate lean-back binge for Premium Disney+ subscribers, with the lineup refreshed monthly.

The channel also complemented Disney+'s existing Simpsons library, which includes The Simpsons Movie, shorts, and exclusive episodes. However, by July 2025, the stream was removed and replaced with another Simpsons-related stream.

A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Disney+

Launched on May 4, 2025, as part of Disney+'s annual Star Wars Day celebration, "A Galaxy Far, Far Away" was the platform's first-ever 24/7 Star Wars channel.

It offered a rotating lineup of movies and TV shows from across the galaxy, including all 11 live-action films and fan-favorite series like The Mandalorian and Andor, as well as animated titles.

It was removed on May 22, 2025, after a planned limited run, but could return for Star Wars Day on May 4, 2026.

Marvel Animated Rewind

Disney+

Debuting on June 1, 2025, "Marvel Animated Rewind" made history as the first Disney+ stream dedicated exclusively to Marvel content.

Available to Premiere subscribers, it offered a 24/7 lineup of 16 animated series spanning from the 1970s to the 2010s, including fan favorites like X-Men: The Animated Series, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The channel arrived shortly after the removal of "Hits & Heroes" and "A Galaxy Far, Far Away," filling the Marvel gap in the streams lineup. However, its run was brief by July 1, 2025, and it was removed from the platform.

Phineas & Ferb

Disney+

The "Phineas & Ferb" ran from May 2025 to July 2025, perfectly matched the show's endless-summer vibe, running all four seasons and its two movies in continuous rotation.

Arriving alongside the long-awaited premiere of Season 5, the stream helped build excitement and awareness for the series' grand return while offering fans a nonstop way to revisit classic episodes.

Descendants and ZOMBIES

Disney+

Launched in July 2025, the Descendants and ZOMBIES stream brought together the two hit Disney Channel movie franchises in one nonstop playlist.

Its debut was cleverly timed with the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, a high-energy, arena concert event running across North America through summer 2025.

SharkFest

Disney+

SharkFest brought over 25 hours of thrilling, shark-themed programming to Disney+ in July 2025, coinciding with National Geographic's annual summer event.

Viewers could dive into new specials like Sharks Up Close, Investigation Shark Attack, and Super Shark Highway, as well as the authorized documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.

Homerpalooza!

Disney+

Launched on July 16, 2025, "Homerpalooza!" celebrated the man, the myth, the Springfield legend with a nonstop stream of classic Homer-centric episodes from The Simpsons, exclusively on Disney+.

The stream offers fans an endless dose of Homer's funniest, wildest, and most unforgettable moments, now available on Disney+.