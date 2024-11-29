Disney+ is ringing in the holiday season with its first-ever Christmas channel on the streaming service.

Mere weeks ago, Disney+ debuted its new channel functionality. The specific streaming playlists offer users a continuous stream of content (like terrestrial TV) themed after a specific thing, ie Star Wars, Marvel, etc.

The platform's first lineup of channels was just the beginning as the Hollywood giant promised new and exciting additions to its collection as time went on.

Disney+ Channels Get in the Holiday Spirit

Disney+

As a part of its holiday festivities, Disney+ launched its first-ever Christmas-themed channel on the platform, highlighting specific TV and movies to get into the festive spirit.

The channel, aptly titled "Season's Streamings," is one of six constant streams now available on the platform and should be available through November and into late December (although specific release timing has not yet been made public).

It seems to get its name from the Disney+ collection formerly of the same name; however, that collection of titles is now called the Happy Holidays Collection.

Along with full-length movies and Christmas specials, the Season's Streamings channel also features specific holiday-themed episodes from various TV series available on the platform.

Marvel Studios is represented by 2021's Hawkeye and 2022's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - notably missing is the quasi-Christmas film Iron Man 3. Star Wars is featured with one title: 2020's The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

A full list of the content appearing in the Season's Streamings lineup (excluding specific Christmas-themed TV episodes) can be seen below:

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Home Alone

The Santa Clause

Shortsmas with Big City Greens

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Miracle on 24th Street (1994)

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

Jingle All the Way

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas Cabin Fever

Ernest Saves Christmas

Shortsgiving with Big City Greens

Noelle

The Santa Clauses

The Ultimate Christmas Present

'Twas the Night

Santa's Workshop

Christmas with Walt Disney

Prep & Landing

Snowball Express

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Jingle All the Way 2

Puppy for Hanukkah

One Magic Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Naughty Nine

A Muppet Christmas: Letters to Santa

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Hawkeye

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Godmothered

Dashing Through the Snow

The Christmas Star

Christmas…Again?!

Snow Buddies

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Mickey’s Twice a Christmas

From Our Family To Yours: The Gift

From Our Family To Yours: Lola

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Richie Riche’s Christmas Wish

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

High School Musical The Musical The Series: The Holiday Special

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice

Prep & Landing - Operation: Secret Santa

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

The Small One

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Home Sweet Home Alone

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Alone 4

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Santa Clause 2

Mickey Saves Christmas

While You Were Sleeping

Access to Disney+'s channel functionality is only limited to the United States at this time. To find these curated streams, all one needs to do is look under the "Explore" tab on the app or website and then click the "Streams" tile.

The Disney+ Season's Streamings channel is now avaliable.