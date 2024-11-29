Disney+ is ringing in the holiday season with its first-ever Christmas channel on the streaming service.
Mere weeks ago, Disney+ debuted its new channel functionality. The specific streaming playlists offer users a continuous stream of content (like terrestrial TV) themed after a specific thing, ie Star Wars, Marvel, etc.
The platform's first lineup of channels was just the beginning as the Hollywood giant promised new and exciting additions to its collection as time went on.
Disney+ Channels Get in the Holiday Spirit
As a part of its holiday festivities, Disney+ launched its first-ever Christmas-themed channel on the platform, highlighting specific TV and movies to get into the festive spirit.
The channel, aptly titled "Season's Streamings," is one of six constant streams now available on the platform and should be available through November and into late December (although specific release timing has not yet been made public).
It seems to get its name from the Disney+ collection formerly of the same name; however, that collection of titles is now called the Happy Holidays Collection.
Along with full-length movies and Christmas specials, the Season's Streamings channel also features specific holiday-themed episodes from various TV series available on the platform.
Marvel Studios is represented by 2021's Hawkeye and 2022's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - notably missing is the quasi-Christmas film Iron Man 3. Star Wars is featured with one title: 2020's The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.
A full list of the content appearing in the Season's Streamings lineup (excluding specific Christmas-themed TV episodes) can be seen below:
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Home Alone
- The Santa Clause
- Shortsmas with Big City Greens
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- Miracle on 24th Street (1994)
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
- Jingle All the Way
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas Cabin Fever
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Shortsgiving with Big City Greens
- Noelle
- The Santa Clauses
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- 'Twas the Night
- Santa's Workshop
- Christmas with Walt Disney
- Prep & Landing
- Snowball Express
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Puppy for Hanukkah
- One Magic Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- The Naughty Nine
- A Muppet Christmas: Letters to Santa
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Hawkeye
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Godmothered
- Dashing Through the Snow
- The Christmas Star
- Christmas…Again?!
- Snow Buddies
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Mickey’s Twice a Christmas
- From Our Family To Yours: The Gift
- From Our Family To Yours: Lola
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Richie Riche’s Christmas Wish
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- High School Musical The Musical The Series: The Holiday Special
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice
- Prep & Landing - Operation: Secret Santa
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- The Small One
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Home Alone 3
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- Home Alone 4
- Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Santa Clause 2
- Mickey Saves Christmas
- While You Were Sleeping
Access to Disney+'s channel functionality is only limited to the United States at this time. To find these curated streams, all one needs to do is look under the "Explore" tab on the app or website and then click the "Streams" tile.
The Disney+ Season's Streamings channel is now avaliable.