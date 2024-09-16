Disney+ Announces First-Ever TV Channel for Marvel & Star Wars Movies, Shows

Launching soon is a special, brand-new MCU and Star Wars-focused channel on Disney+.

Disney+ has more than earned a seat at the streaming service table since kicking off in late 2019. Boasting the entire Disney and Star Wars catalog and nearly all of Marvel's historical entries, the House of Mouse’s all-encompassing streaming strategy has largely paid off.

It was previously reported in August that Disney+ had plans to break into the around-the-clock streaming market and it did not take them long to see those plans through.

Marvel/Star Wars Live Streaming Channel Coming to Disney+

Disney+ has announced, via Bloomberg, that it will introduce four new "always on" live streaming channels later this year.

The official channel names are Real Life (documentaries and biopics), Hallowstream, Throwbacks (nostalgic content), and — the one that will likely garner the most interest — Hits and Heroes. The Hits and Heroes channel will include a wide variety of action-oriented movies and shows from Disney itself, plus two of its flagship brands: Star Wars and Marvel.

These channels will be available to Premium (no-advertisement tier) subscribers. Their content will be refreshed on a monthly basis.

It hasn’t been officially announced exactly which projects will be shown on Hits and Heroes, but it’s probably safe to say that many popular MCU projects and Star Wars hits like The Mandalorian will be part of the lineup.

Early in September, Disney+ first dipped their toes into the 24/7 live streaming pond with by launching two 24/7 channels: one focused on ABC News and — in what is surely a godsend for parents — another featuring Disney Junior shows.

Could More Marvel and Star Wars Channels Be on the Way?

If Disney+’s Hits and Heroes channel shows a crop of Star Wars and Marvel stories mixed together, then what about dedicated, individual channels for both properties?

Currently, Disney hasn’t given word on future live channels. But it stands to reason that if Hits and Heroes is successful, then Disney+ may divvy up the franchises and play material from both the House of Ideas and A Galaxy Far, Far Away in their own separate silos. Both universes certainly have enough material to make such a thing viable.

Streaming services of similar focus, such as Pluto TV and Tubi do incredibly good business. As of 2023, Pluto TV was said to have over 80 million monthly active users (via Variety). And Tubi boasted the same in early 2024, according to Statista.

So, it makes perfect sense that Disney, which is always quick to capitalize on new trends, would want a slice of this pie.

Disney+’s Hits and Heroes live-streaming channel is expected to launch this Fall.