New Iron Fist Actress Defends Marvel's Decision to Make the Hero Female

Marvel's newest Iron Fist actress shared her honest thoughts with fans about the MCU's decision to make the hero female. It has been several years since fans last saw an Iron Fist in the MCU, with actress Jona Xiao stepping into the role in the new animated series, Eyes of Wakanda. The character popped up during the show's third episode, set in ancient China, standing at odds with one of the series' central Wakandan warriors, Basha.

The decision for Marvel Studios to introduce its first female Iron Fist has left some fans a little prickly. Thankfully, Xiao has taken to social media to show why she deserves the Iron Fist mantle as much as anyone, even citing Marvel canon as to why she would appear as the character as opposed to someone else.

One recent Instagram post was flooded with comments asking why Iron Fist was made female in Eyes of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios

Xiao told one particular Instagram user, "Iron Fist is a mantle," and in the new animated series, her character, Jorani, earned it:

Insta user: "I know Iron Fist kid, you're not him." Xiao: "Iron Fist is a mantle, not a name. And in 'Eyes of Wakanda,' Jorani earned that mantle."

Another who commented, saying they thought Xiao's casting was a sign of Marvel "plummeting," to which the MCU superstar replied, that the Iron Fist character has "been held by various characters of different genders across the comics" and hoped that a "respectful discourse" could be had after the commenter watched the episode:

Insta user: "Marvel is literally plummeting" Xiao: "Man, it can be so frustrating if it feels like a project is changing the direction and expectations of the comics. Because Iron Fist is a mantle (like a title) and has been held by various characters of different genders across the comics, Jorani is part of the K'un Lun legacy of protectors. She shares how she earned the mantle in Episode 3 of 'Eyes of Wakanda.' I'd be interested to hear your perspective after you watch the episode, if we can have a respectful discourse."

Marvel Studios

Some users even came to the character's side, explaining to skeptics of the change—a move that Xiao was a massive fan of:

Insta user: "That's not Danny Rand? Wait, there are multiple Iron Fists??" Secondary Insta user: "Yeah its more of a mantle than a specific character, like Captain America, and at this point also like Robin since Batman has had like 5 or 6 Robins." Xiao: "Well explained! Because Iron Fist is a mantle (like a title) and has been held by various characters of different genders across the comics, Jorani is part of the K'un Lun legacy of protectors. She shares how she earned the mantle in Episode 3 of 'Eyes of Wakanda. Lemme know what you think of Jorani!"

The most popular name that kept coming up in these comments was Danny Rand (played by Finn Jones in Netflix's Daredevil universe). Xiao took these comments head-on, reiterating that "Iron Fist is a mantle/title that characters of different genders and ethnicities have held over the centuries:"

Insta user: "You're not that guy, pal." Xiao: "If you are referring to Danny, you are right! Iron Fist is a mantle/title that characters of different genders and ethnicities have held over the centuries."

Marvel Studios

Replying to another comment, she even went as far as to say Jorani "didn't take Danny's place, she made her own centuries before Danny was born:"

Insta user: "Nah, put respect on Danny Rand." Xiao: "Jorani didn't take Danny's place; she made her own centuries before Danny was born. There's room for more than one legend in K'un-Lun. Fun fact - The Iron Fist is a mantle/title, and it's been held by people of different ethnicities and genders over time."

Speaking directly about her time working on Eyes of Wakanda and her thoughts on the series as a whole, the Jorani voice actress called the project "rich" with the "kind of depth that makes [it] hit different:"

"Yesss! The writing is [fire emoji] and really nailed that balance between individual stakes and shared humanity. Cooperation without erasing anyone's truth. That's what makes 'Eyes of Wakanda' so rich. That's the kind of depth that makes 'Eyes of Wakanda' hit different. Jorani's brilliance really shines there; she's not just fierce, she's strategic. The way she defuses tension with brains and boldness? [Fire emoji]."

Marvel Studios

Replying to a comment from Eyes of Wakanda Episode 3 writer Marc Bernardin, Xiao posited "Jorani isn't just powerful, she's principled, savvy, and emotionally complex," adding she was "So grateful to get to voice her:"

Marc Bernardin: "Was an honor to write this episode. Iron Fist 4EVA." Xiao: "Marc, thank you for writing such a layered, badass episode. You really nailed the balance between individual stakes and shared humanity. Cooperation without erasing anyone's truth. Also, love that Jorani isn't just powerful, she's principled, savvy, and emotionally complex. That gallery fight? [Clapping emojis]. So grateful to get to voice her."

All four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda are streaming now on Disney+. The new series from former Marvel Studios concept artist Todd Harris and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler follows several Wakandan warriors across time as they attempt to reclaim artifacts stolen from their home nation. Across these stories, the show's central Wakandan agents come across a colorful cast of characters, including Xiao's Iron Fist.

Will The Female Iron Fist Ever Return in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

After getting just a taste of Jona Xaio's Jorani/Iron Fist in Eyes of Wakanda, it is hard not to want more.

While the character has caused some hubbub online (mainly from those who are simply mad because the new character happens to be a woman), she proves to be a fierce warrior in the animated series, bringing to life a version of the hero adapted from Marvel Comics canon not yet seen in the MCU.

In fact, Jorani is not even technically the first female Iron Fist to appear in Marvel's interconnected on-screen universe. In Season 2 of the Iron Fist Netflix series, Jessica Henwick brought to life another female Iron Fist, Colleen Wing.

Yes, most fans know Iron Fist as being Danny Rand (as portrayed by Finn Jones on-screen), but plenty of other heroes have taken on the mantle over the years. Technically speaking, Jorani existed before Danny ever did on the MCU timeline, taking on the moniker centuries before Danny Rand was even born.

Xaio's character was an interpretation of Wu Ao-Shi from the comics, a female warrior who became the Iron Fist in ancient China.

Seeing as Eyes of Wakanda left Jorani's story open-ended by the end of Episode 3, it would not be surprising if we revisited her at some point in the future. She could even lead a pretty kick-ass animated show of her own, if Marvel wanted to explore her adventures as Iron Fist further.