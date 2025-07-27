Marvel Studios Just Introduced the MCU’s Next Iron Fist Actor

The MCU's next Iron Fist actor has just introduced themselves to fans. Audiences heard there could be a potential Iron Fist connection in Marvel Studios' upcoming Eyes of Wakanda series; however, who would bring that character to life or what version of the iconic comic book hero would appear in the Ryan Coolger-producer series remained massive questions for fans.

Thankfully, the wait is over, and at least one of those comic-tinged queries has been answered as the voice actor behind Eyes of Wakanda's Iron Fist has announced themselves to the world that they, in fact, are playing the character in the new MCU animated series.

Voice actor Jona Xiao shared the news on her personal Instagram page while at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, writing that she is "so stoked" to be playing "the MCU’s 1st ever female Iron Fist" in Eyes of Wakanda:

"So stoked to reveal I’m playing the MCU’s 1st ever female Iron Fist! Catch Marvel's 'Eyes of Wakanda,' dropping on Disney+ August 1st! If you had the Iron Fist, what would you punch first? (Wrong answers only.)"

Thus far, fans have only seen one version of the fan-favorite hero put his stamp on the MCU, with Finn Jones' take on the character (who appeared as Iron Fist in Netflix's Defenders universe).

In recent months, there have been rumors of Jones' potential return as the character in the super-powered franchise alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil; however, his casting has not officially been confirmed as of writing.

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, August 1 (nearly three weeks earlier than initially expected). The four-part animated anthology from Marvel Studios storyboard artist Todd Harris and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will focus on several groups of Wakandan warriors throughout history as they seek to protect a series of Vibranium artifacts across the globe.

What Version of Iron Fist Is In Eyes of Wakanda?

Seeing as Finn Jones is not playing his Danny Rand version of the Iron Fist character, Eyes of Wakanda's take on the iconic Marvel Comics hero could take several directions.

Over the years, there have been several female Iron Fists. The most popular of these is Colleen Wing, a Japanese immigrant living in New York City who adopted the Iron Fist moniker after she was brainwashed and forced to kill Danny Rand.

It seems unlikely that Jona Xiao would play Wing in the new animated MCU series because of its location on the Marvel Studios timeline. Eyes of Wakanda is said to take place before the current MCU continuity, meaning it would be before Danny Rand (and thus, before Colleen Wing).

Another candidate that makes more sense is Wu Ao-Shi, an Iron Fist from the 16th Century who was introduced into the Marvel Comics canon in 2006.

The character was previously mentioned in Season 2 of Netflix's Iron Fist, so there is precedent that she existed in the MCU and could be explored in the new animated show.

It makes sense that if an Iron Fist were going to appear in Eyes of Wakanda, it would be Wu Ao-Shi, potentially setting one of the show's anthology episodes in 16th-century China when the super-powered character was active.