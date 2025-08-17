DC Just Ended Its Final TV Show Without James Gunn Being Involved

As DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn dives into his new DC Universe, the last show to not utilize his resources is now officially over. Gunn and Peter Safran joined forces as DC Studios' top executives nearly three years ago, with plenty of new projects already in development or ready for release. Since then, the comic giant's presence outside of the new DCU has been trimmed, including one hit show far from its HBO Max-residing cohorts.

The second part of DC Entertainment's The Sandman Season 2, the show's final season, was released on Netflix on July 24, 2025. Coming to the streamer behind excellent reviews for Season 2, The Sandman continues the story of Dream ("Morpheus), the Lord of the Dreaming, as he hopes to restore order to his universe and the waking world. However, with no true connections to anything else in the greater DC Universe, this show will end a unique era for the comic book giant.

The Sandman first started its run on Netflix in August 2022, and it was developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg (based on Gaiman's The Sandman comics). With its conclusion in July 2025, it marks the last show produced by DC Entertainment whose production and development did not go through James Gunn in any capacity.

Currently, Gunn and Safran are in the early stages of their work with the new DC Universe under DC Studios' watch. Following Creature Commandos' debut in December 2024, the pair moved on to Gunn's first solo Superman movie with David Corenswet in the leading role, which hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Next up for the pair is the second season of Peacemaker, whose first episode will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21.

What To Expect From James Gunn's New DCU TV Shows

Following The Sandman's end (and the end of one of DC's best-reviewed shows), James Gunn and Peter Safran are ready to give fans plenty of unique and thrilling content on HBO Max over the next few years.

Next up after Peacemaker Season 2 is Lanterns, which will feature Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. This will put the Lantern Corps into a True Detective-style murder investigation on Earth, with Hal showing the rookie John Stewart the ropes while the Corps gets its first time in the spotlight since 2011's disastrous Green Lantern movie.

Also on the docket is a Wonder Woman-adjacent show, Paradise Lost, which will give fans a look at the early years of Themyscira's existence long before Diana Prince becomes a superhero. This series is described as a Game of Thrones-esque look into the mysterious island, dealing with the politics and power struggles within Amazonian society.

Also in line for development over the next couple of years are Waller (starring Viola Davis' Amanda Waller) and Booster Gold, which will bring countless new characters into the greater DCU narrative.

Combine that with multiple fresh animated series both in and out of the main DCU timeline, and there will be no shortage of new streaming content for DC fans to dive into.