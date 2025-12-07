James Gunn’s Upcoming DC Slate Gets 4th Major Delay

The launch of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters is proving to be a complex logistical challenge for DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, as the slate has racked up another major delay. The highly anticipated Lanterns TV series officially joined a growing list of high-profile projects that have faced significant pushback.

While the DCU successfully kicked off its new era, the road to the full slate's release in 2026 appears increasingly bumpy. The postponement of Lanterns, reported by The Wrap, marks the fourth major project confirmed to have shifted its expected release window.

Originally slated to arrive in early 2026, Lanterns, starring Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, is now reportedly set to premiere after the Supergirl movie (June 26), which means the Lanterns will essentially arrive late in the summer at the earliest. While the production wrapped successfully, this change in sequence and timing has effectively added the show to the list of delayed projects.

Lanterns, which is the second TV show on the DCU slate for 2026, is highly anticipated as fans will finally get to see their favourite Lanterns on screen for the first time in years.

Other Delayed DCU Projects

Waller

Warner Bros.

Waller, a spin-off focused on Viola Davis reprising her role as the ruthless government operative Amanda Waller, was one of the first television projects announced for the DCU. It was initially expected to be the follow-up to Peacemaker Season 1 and possibly arrive as early as 2024.

The project has experienced a substantial slowdown. DC Studios co-head James Gunn addressed the development, telling People that "Waller's not been the fastest." The primary reason cited for the extended timeline is the studio's commitment to script quality. Co-CEO Peter Safran confirmed that the team has made several attempts to "crack the project," insisting they will not move forward with production until they have a rock-solid script ready for filming.

The series is expected to explore the aftermath of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker Seasons 1 and 2, and Creature Commandos. Christal Henry (Watchmen) remains attached as the showrunner. This delay isn't all bad, as it's obvious James Gunn is trying to find the perfect narrative bridge that honors the character's past while setting her up for a crucial role in the new DCU hierarchy.

The Authority

DC Comics

The Authority was perhaps the most surprising inclusion in the initial Gods and Monsters slate, focusing on a team of anti-heroes from the WildStorm imprint who take a proactive, often violent, approach to global conflicts.

Gunn has been transparent about the film's difficulty, admitting it has been "a little bit of a challenge" to develop. This challenge stems primarily from the fact that The Authority's extreme methods and ethos are philosophically distinct from traditional DC heroes. Integrating this non-traditional anti-hero team into the unified DCU narrative structure has proven harder than expected, requiring complex script solutions to justify their existence alongside heroes like Superman.

Also, the current pop culture landscape features several successful anti-hero/violent superhero satires (The Boys, Invincible), making it difficult for The Authority to stand out creatively and define its unique identity.

While Gunn assured fans in a discussion with Deadline that the project is still alive and a "really good creator" recently discussed the story with him, the film clearly dropped in priority behind titles like Supergirl, Clayface, and The Brave and the Bold.

Swamp Thing

Warner Bros

The feature film adaptation of Swamp Thing, pitched as a dark, gothic horror movie, has been confirmed to be moving slowly due to scheduling conflicts related to its acclaimed director, James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari).

DC Studios made it clear that it is happy to wait for Mangold, as his pitch and creative vision were the primary reason for greenlighting the standalone project. Peter Safran confirmed that development has not progressed significantly, primarily due to Mangold's commitments to other major projects, including his future Star Wars film.

Unlike most other delayed projects, Swamp Thing is confirmed to be a standalone story within the DCU that is "not integral to the larger story that we're telling," according to Gunn and Safran. This distinction provides flexibility, allowing the studio to delay it without affecting the central continuity of the Chapter 1 narrative. Swamp Thing will be one of the most terrifying monsters in James Gunn's cinematic universe when he finally arrives.

Will James Gunn’s DCU Face Further Delays?

Based on the evidence from Chapter 1’s staggered start, further delays are not far off. The delays so far confirm that the studio prioritizes the artistic integrity of a project over adherence to a hard deadline. This, while promising in terms of quality, creates inherent scheduling instability. A delay is simply a necessary byproduct of waiting for a script to be perfect, and Gunn expressed commitment to having finished scripts for projects before filming begins.

Additionally, some of the announced projects are highly susceptible to delays given the nature of the vision behind them. The Paradise Lost series, for instance, focuses on the political intrigue of Themyscira, and the Booster Gold series, which deals with a time-traveling hero, relies heavily on intricate scripts and complex visual effects. If the established writers for these shows require additional time to refine their narratives or balance complex continuity issues, the studio will almost certainly grant it.

The scheduling conflicts, such as those involving James Mangold's work on Swamp Thing, are also likely to occur. The DCU seeks top-tier creative talent. Securing A-list directors and actors often means accepting the reality of their outside commitments. Future delays could easily arise from coordinating the busy calendars of these highly in-demand creative partners.