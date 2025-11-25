Warner Bros. Confirms the 4 Next Big DCU Movies & Shows

DC Studios' next four releases in the DCU were outlined by Warner Bros. James Gunn's DCU is officially one year in, having delivered seven episodes of adult animated comedy with Creature Commandos, big-screen action blockbusters in Superman, and another go-round of Peacemaker in Season 2. One month after the latter's HBO Max finale, "Full Nelson," fans will have to wait until 2026 for more DCU, with four exciting movies and shows officially on the way.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Q3 2025 shareholder letter reiterated DC Studios' current release schedule, confirming the next four DCU releases.

The DCU's Upcoming Slate of Projects

Lanterns

The Green Lantern mythos has been largely neglected in live-action DC films since Ryan Reynolds' 2011 movie, which was met with critical and commercial disaster. Fortunately, the DCU is revisiting that world in an eight-episode True Detective-inspired show, centering around an Earth-based mystery that may be key to the brand's larger storyline.

Rebel Ridge's Aaron Pierre and Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler lead the way as new recruit John Stewart and veteran space-cop Hal Jordan, with Superman's Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) tagging along in a supporting role. Ulrich Thomsen will also appear as Sinestro, a role once played by Mark Strong in 2011.

While Warner Bros.' shareholder letter reiterated the Lanterns' early 2026 release plan on HBO Max, a recent update from HBO chief Casey Bloys revealed that the series will now hit the streamer in Summer 2026, likely arriving shortly after Supergirl hits theaters in June.

Supergirl

The DCU's second movie will arrive on June 26, 2026, as Milly Alock's Kara Zor-El takes flight in Supergirl, based on the Woman of Tomorrow comic storyline. Fans will enjoy a solo outing starring a much darker Supergirl who grew up on a destroyed chunk of Krypton and watched her loved ones die around her.

The House of the Dragon star's drunken, party girl Kara Zor-El will find herself on a "murderous quest for revenge" in the DCU space-adventure, joined by newcomer Eve Ridley's Ruthye and her beloved canine Krypto. On their quest to take down Krem of the Yellow Hills, they will also encounter the outrageous space bounty-hunter Lobo, played by former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Writer Ana Nogueira reportedly submitted an excellent script (which earned her the job on another major DCU movie) that will be brought to life by Cruella filmmaker Craig Gillespie, with filming set to wrap up in the U.K. over the summer.

Clayface

Before fans meet the DCU's Batman, Clayface will tell the origin story of one of his rogues, Matt Hagen, played by Doctor Who actor Tom Rhys Harries. The R-rated flick will be a uniquely cheap affair for DC Studios, adapting a supposedly stellar script from Mike Flanagan with a twisted body horror tale set in the DCU.

Naomi Ackie will join Harries as Dr. Caitlin Bates, a biotech scientist who transforms up-and-coming actor Hagen into the shapeshifting monster Clayface when a gangster gravely disfigures his face.

Clayface wrapped production in the U.K. on November 1, teeing up 10 months of post-production before it hits theaters on September 11, 2026, as the DCU's final confirmed release of next year. Excitingly, it will utilize many practical effects and classic body horror techniques to craft Matt Hagen's tragedy.

Man of Tomorrow

After leading the DCU's first three projects, James Gunn will take a more minor role in its 2026 releases to focus on Man of Tomorrow. The Superman sequel will be written and directed by Gunn, with David Corenswet as Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, starring in the July 9, 2027 movie.

Production is expected to begin in April 2026, and Gunn recently finished the script's fourth draft. The first teasers for its storyline came in Peacemaker Season 2, setting up a metahuman-centric saga that could bring back other heroes, such as Hawkgirl, John Stewart, and more familiar DCU faces.

While Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. may have some antagonistic presence thanks to his metahuman prison Salvation, Man of Tomorrow is believed to be hiding a "much bigger threat" that will unite Superman and Lex Luthor. The chief theories feature big bads, such as Brainiac or Mongul, wreaking havoc on Earth.

What Else Does DC Studios Have in the Pipeline?

Man of Tomorrow will be joined in 2027 by The Batman - Part ll, which hits theaters on October 1 as an Elseworlds sequel directed by Matt Reeves. The much-anticipated follow-up is eyeing a Spring 2026 production start after Reeves completed the script this summer, over three years after the March 2022 original.

Warner Bros. may still be hiding another DCU project from fans, as Gunn hinted at a "one TV project which [he adores]" that is coming after Clayface alongside Man of Tomorrow. It's unclear whether this mystery project that "nobody knows about" is still on the cards to become one of the DCU's next releases.

Along with this top-secret HBO show, DCU fans are awaiting updates on some of its confirmed Chapter 1 shows - Booster Gold, Waller, and Paradise Lost. The studio is also developing several animated projects, including Creature Commandos Season 2, Mister Miracles, and an untitled Blue Beetle sequel show.

In the coming months, it should become clearer what else is edging toward production at DC Studios, specifically its 2027 TV plans and 2028 theatrical slate. It's hard to tell which movies could reach the finish line first, as many of Chapter 1's upcoming movies faced unfortunate development struggles.