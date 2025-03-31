One of Superman's super-powered cast members has been confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming DC TV series Lanterns. According to Entertainment Weekly, Nathan Fillion, who is set to make his DCU debut as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in James Gunn's Superman, will return to the franchise in the forthcoming HBO series.

This will mark Fillion's second appearance as his DC character in the newly minted DCU, which kicked off its first phase of projects, titled "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters," with last year's Creature Commandos. Fillion will join fellow Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) in the HBO series.

Gunn previously teased that the new series would feature "a few other Lanterns...peppered in there," and now, fans—at least in part—know what that will look like.

Lanterns follows Hal Jordan and John Stewart, a pair of Green Lanterns, as they investigate a murder in America's heartland. Developed by Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and DC Comics' Tom King, the series has been described as a dark, Earth-based tale, taking inspiration from TV thrillers like True Detective and Slow Horses.

The eight-episode drama will debut on HBO and Max in early 2026, but no specific release date has been announced (read more about upcoming DCU projects here).

What To Expect From Nathan Fillion in Lanterns

Fans can expect some fun when Nathan Fillion brings his DCU character into the fray in the upcoming Lanterns series.

Fillion's Guy Garnder has been described as a bit of a doof. The character will "lean into [his] faults and flaws," Fillion told Collider, teasing his character's debut in Superman:

"The reality is that people have flaws. We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities. You could have the most wonderful family but be like, 'Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He’s got this one thing.' Everybody’s got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws. It’s what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate because we all know what that is. We all have our own. We witness it in other people. Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn’t care. That’s one of his flaws. I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

In the comics, Guy Gardner is another member of the intergalactic police force known as the Green Lanterns. Hailing from Earth, he is not nearly as noble as some of the other humans who wield the Green Lantern ring.

He is cocky, never backs down from a fight, and is often described by his fellow DC superheroes as something of a super-powered butthead. This will provide an interesting dynamic for the Green Lanterns' central duo as they investigate a string of grisly murders.

His inclusion in the series will likely add some levity to a show that has, thus far, been mainly touting its dark and gritty tone.

With even more DC heroes set to debut in this summer's Superman movie, Fillion's Green Lantern character could be just the beginning of potential superhero cameos coming to Lanterns next year.