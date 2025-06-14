I Think I've Figured Out Who Peacemaker Season 2's 'Really Big Cameo' Is - And It's Not Who DC Fans Are Expecting

DC Studios dropped a behind-the-scenes hype reel for Peacemaker Season 2, and while most fans are focused on returning faces and alternate-universe teases, there’s one blink-and-you-miss-it moment that could point to something much bigger: a Martian-sized cameo.

In a recent interview, James Gunn teased a “really, really, really big cameo” in Peacemaker Season 2. Naturally, fans immediately started guessing names: Clark Kent, Jonathan Kent, or Lois Lane. Even Creature Commandos' Weasel and Circe. But what if the hype sizzle actually hints at a special alien as the big surprise?

The video showcases plenty of exciting glimpses not yet seen in trailers — including Rick Flag Sr. beating the hell out of Peacemaker in an interrogation room, Michael Rooker’s return as Eagly’s nemesis, a sneak peak at the new dance intro, and even a variant of Robert Patrick’s White Dragon (here's why there are two Peacemakers in Season 2).

But there’s one particularly strange shot that drew attention: a brief glimpse at what looks like a new alien character. That might be a hint at the arrival of the Martians.

Check out the full Peacemaker Season 2 hype sizzle below:

The White Martians Connection

In DC comics lore, the White Martians are a dangerous extraterrestrial race that debuted in Justice League #71 and went on to become a recurring threat in stories like JLA: New World Order, Brightest Day, and Son of Mars.

The White Martians are longtime enemies of the Green Martians, the peaceful species that includes, you guessed it, Martian Manhunter. Both races were originally part of the same species, known as The Burning, and their deep ties to the Phantom Zone open up some potentially cosmic storytelling opportunities.

Warner Bros.

And here’s where it gets interesting: the Superman (2025) movie is rumored to involve pocket universes or alternate dimensions. If that’s true, and Peacemaker is teasing a Martian of any kind, this could be James Gunn setting the groundwork for the Green Martian himself. The dots connect a little too cleanly.

Why Martian Manhunter Actually Makes Sense

DC

Coming in 2026 is Lanterns, the series introducing John Stewart and Hal Jordan to the DCU alongside Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner (check the confirmed Lanterns cast so far). And Fillion is already the connective tissue between Gunn’s film and TV projects. In the comics, Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern are co-founders of the Justice League. They’re also two of DC’s most powerful cosmic characters.

Though it makes the most sense for J’onn J’onzz’s reveal to appear in Lanterns, what if Peacemaker Season 2 is the soft launch? This could be the breadcrumb that starts building toward the formation of Gunn’s Justice League without making a big announcement.

Peacemaker Has Already Gone Extraterrestrial

Warner Bros.

There’s no comic history between Peacemaker and Martian Manhunter. Peacemaker’s traditionally a grounded, street-level antihero. But let’s not forget: Season 1 already took him into alien territory with the Butterfly invasion. That cracked open the door for more extraterrestrial threats, and if Season 1 could do alien mind-control slugs, Season 2 doing Martians isn’t much of a stretch.

White Martians are shapeshifters in the comics. While there’s not enough plot info to speculate who this alien could be, it’s possible that one could be hiding in plain sight. If this new face is indeed a White Martian, it’s possible it comes from the variant Peacemaker’s universe. Maybe it’s even one of the 11th Street Kids in disguise. Who better to intervene than the Martian Manhunter himself?

Back in August 2024, Gunn tweeted a photo of Chocos, the DC-universe version of Oreos. On its own, it’s just a fun Easter egg. But for longtime DC fans, Chocos are a dead giveaway: they’re Martian Manhunter’s favorite snack. He’s borderline addicted to them in the comics. The timing of that tweet aligns with the development of Peacemaker Season 2, which only fuels the fire that Gunn’s “really big cameo” might be J’onn.

Yes, this is all speculation. But if that alien in the BTS reel is a White Martian, then it tracks that the “really big cameo” is Martian Manhunter. A cameo from Superman, one month after the movie releases, might be thinking too small — Gunn already confirmed three big Superman connections, anyway. If Martian Manhunter is the surprise reveal, Peacemaker Season 2 might be the quiet beginning of the DCU’s cosmic phase.