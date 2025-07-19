Every DCU TV Series Releasing After Superman (2025 & Beyond)

Following Superman's arrival in theaters, marking the first movie in James Gunn's new DCU, the franchise now looks to the small screen for multiple new shows on the way in the next few years. James Gunn's Superman pulled back the theatrical curtain for DC Studios' new cinematic universe (hitting numerous box office targets in the process), and the franchise has massive plans across media. This includes a big plan for releases on HBO Max, which will come quickly after this film's debut.

DC Studios has at least eight new shows (and seasons) planned for release on HBO Max in the next few years. On the big screen, following Superman, over half a dozen new movies will take their place in theaters for the new saga. This will be couple by a new wave of serialized streaming stories that will expand the borders of the new DCU into space, other dimensions, and little-used heroes and villains.

Every DCU Show Coming to HBO Max After Superman

Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios

Next up on DC Studios' release slate is the second season of John Cena's Peacemaker, which Gunn originally helped create ahead of its January 2022 debut. The series followed up on John Cena's efforts in 2021's The Suicide Squad, teaming him up with a team assembled by Amanda Waller to go after an alien race called the Butterflies.

Along with seven characters returning from Season 1, Season 2 will introduce a few thrilling newcomers, including villains like Michael Rooker's Red St. Wild and Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. Dealing with alternate dimensions and plenty of new challenges, Christopher Smith and crew will continue their TV-MA-rated antics, even meeting over versions of Peacemaker along the way. Peacemaker Season 2 debuts on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Lanterns

DC Studios

Marking the first live-action Green Lantern project since 2011's ill-fated film starring Ryan Reynolds, Gunn is deep into development on the upcoming Lanterns series for HBO Max. Described as a True Detective-style series, the Green Lantern Corps will investigate a murder on Earth before far more dangerous threats arise.

Aaron Pierre takes on the leading role of John Stewart, the newest Lantern recruited to the Corps, while working with Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan as he pushes towards the end of his run as a hero. The show is confirmed to dive deep into the leading characters' backstories during the murder investigation, giving the Green Lanterns their most fleshed-out live-action story ever. Lanterns is expected to debut in early 2026.

Waller

DC Studios

Following her last appearance in Peacemaker Season 1 and both Suicide Squad movies, Viola Davis' Amanda Waller will be the center of attention in her own solo Waller series. The show is expected to connect directly to Peacemaker while exploring Waller's relationships with her team at ARGUS, including her daughter, Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo.

Sadly, Waller is reportedly facing problems in development, meaning it is still unclear when it will be filmed or released on HBO Max. There is also a chance it will be one of DC's numerous R-rated projects after Waller shone in an R-rated setting in both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1.

Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

James Gunn kicked off the new Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate in the DCU with the animated Creature Commandos, featuring a unique group of antiheroes and former villains. Season 1 ended with the team taking down Maria Bakalova's Princess Ilana Rostovic before reassembling at Belle Reve prison, complete with a new line-up.

Along with a beefed-up G.I. Robot, who was rebuilt after being killed in Episode 3, the new team brings in new characters like Nosferata, Khalis, and King Shark. Plot details remain under wraps, but with The Bride now leading the team, all hell is sure to break loose upon this group's return.

Booster Gold

DC Comics

Originally teased in James Gunn's first announcement for his slate after taking over the DCU, the co-CEO shared news about a series starring Booster Gold. Described as "a loser from the future," the character uses technology to travel back in time and "pretend to be a superhero" to find his own sense of glory.

While fans have offered their own ideas for who should play the leading role, the character still has not been cast, and details remain largely under wraps for this new show.

Paradise Lost

DC Comics

Along with the new Wonder Woman movie being developed for the DCU, Themyscira's early history will be explored in the upcoming Paradise Lost show. Compared to Game of Thrones, the show will explore "the political intrigue behind a society of all women" and the "origin of an island of all women" while analyzing "the scheming" taking place behind the island's most powerful individuals.

As of writing, Paradise Lost does not have any names attached to make it, either on the creative side or in terms of actors appearing on camera.

Blue Beetle

DC Studios

Following Xolo Maridueña's DC debut as Blue Beetle in his 2023 solo movie, the character and actor will get a new chance to shine in an animated Blue Beetle series. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and Angel Manuel Soto, who wrote and directed the original movie, are set to serve as executive producers for the show alongside John Rikard.

While details for the show's plot and release remain unclear, Maridueña told The Direct he hopes to see the Blue Beetle series come to HBO Max sometime in 2026.

Krypto

DC Studios

In early June 2025, James Gunn confirmed development for an animated show focused on Superman's famous powered pet, Krypto the Superdog. Responding to a fan on social media, he indicated this will be an animated spin-off for the flying canine coming to HBO Max.

For now, details on the plot or its canon status to the rest of the DCU are still unclear, but it seems to be in development as a full episodic series for its eventual streaming debut.