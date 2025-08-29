New DC Video Game Strongly Hinted At By Superman & Green Lantern Actors

Two voice actors who are known for playing Superman and Green Lantern in animated projects and in video games revealed that a brand new video game is in the works, and it is one fans have been wanting for a while now. DC video games have left a bit of a sour taste in the mouths of fans recently. Titles like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights didn't perform as well as many likely wanted, but many are hoping things get back on track with the new LEGO Batman game coming out in 2026.

Green Lantern (John Stewart's version) and Superman voice actors Phil LaMarr and George Newbern recently revealed to fans that Injustice 3 is currently in the works at NetherRealm Studios. Neither NetherRealm nor Warner Bros. nor DC has officially announced Injustice 3, but plenty of rumors have been spreading throughout the past few years that the game would come out at some point.

Specifically, multiple fans have come out and claimed that they were told by LaMarr and Newbern that they were working on Injustice 3. In one instance, which was shared via X, user @DannySoul0 revealed that, while he was in attendance at a convention, he met LaMarr and asked LaMarr to sign an Injustice 2 steelbook.

While making small conversation with each other, @DannySoul0 stated that LaMarr mentioned NetherRealm was in the process of making Injustice 3:

"Then he signed my steelbook and I told him he is my definitive voice for John Stewart. He hands me my steelbook and says, 'You know they’re making another one, they’re doing "Injustice 3."'"

Another fan (@Brendan_Batman) who attended a convention shared on August 23 via X that they met Newbern, the voice of Superman. When talking about other video games Newbern was cast in, the fan revealed that the actor stated he is "currently working on Injustice 3:"

"Yesterday, I finally met my favorite voice for Superman! George Newbern! I was telling him he's definitive as the voice for me and how much I loved the game 'MultiVersus.' In response to my 'MultiVersus' comment, he told me he's currently working on 'Injustice 3!'"

Considering two Injustice 2 actors both claimed to be working on Injustice 3 around the same period of time, it is reasonable to think that they were telling the truth. It has been eight years since Injustice 2 was released, so many fans have been waiting for the third installment for a while now.

Is Injustice 3 Really Happening?

NetherRealm Studios

Many fans likely gave up on their hopes that Injustice 3 would ever come out. After all, Injustice 2 was released all the way back in 2017, which was eight years ago. The first installment in the franchise came out in 2013, so there was only a four-year gap between the first two games.

However, hardcore fans have never stopped looking to the horizon for any news on a third game. Rumors swirled at one point that Mortal Kombat 1 was supposed to originally be Injustice 3, but that was never confirmed by any official sources.

Ed Boon, who has worked on both the Injustice and Mortal Kombat franchises, has stated that Injustice 3 could happen at some point and that he wouldn't be opposed to making it. However, the actors' quotes from recent conventions are the first official words from reliable sources that the game is being worked on.